Nicola Peltz Unintentionally Reveals Intimate Artwork of Husband Brooklyn Beckham

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Nicola Peltz inadvertently showcased intimate artwork of herself and her husband, Brooklyn Beckham, through a recent Instagram post.

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Nicola Peltz Unintentionally Reveals Private Artwork

Source: MEGA The artwork showed the actress shirtless as Brooklyn Beckham embraced her.

The actress, recognized for her role in “Bates Motel,” shared a photo of one of her rescue dogs, but it was the background that caught everyone's attention. In the snap, two black-and-white images of the couple graced the walls of their Beverly Hills home. The artwork features a shirtless Peltz, 31, and Beckham, 27, in a close embrace, with Brooklyn’s arms wrapped around her waist.

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Brooklyn Beckham Skips Father’s Day Tribute

Source: MEGA Victoria Beckham shared a Father's Day tribute featuring David Beckham and their children.

The post comes in the wake of Brooklyn's decision not to acknowledge his father, David Beckham, on Father’s Day. A source reveals that he chose not to share any public messages for the former soccer star. In contrast, both David and Victoria Beckham included Brooklyn in their Father’s Day tributes. Victoria, 52, expressed her admiration for David, stating, “David you truly are the best daddy. Your greatest achievement has always been our beautiful children and we love you so much. Happy Father’s Day 💕💕💕💕💕💕.”

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Family Rift Deepens Over Social Media Posts

Source: MEGA Brooklyn Beckham reportedly reacted angrily to his parents' posts.

Brooklyn’s reaction to his parents’ posts was reportedly one of anger. Insiders disclosed that he had previously asked his family to refrain from posting about him on social media, and the recent tributes left him “fuming.” David, 51, also posted nostalgic images, including one featuring all four of his children, which only fueled Brooklyn’s frustration. He referred to fatherhood as his "most important job" and thanked Victoria for their beautiful family. The public displays of affection from his parents seem to have reignited tensions. “It just brings the whole thing up all over again,” a source commented. Brooklyn allegedly wishes they would stop involving him in their social media narratives. In January, Brooklyn made headlines by declaring he did not want to reconcile with his family. He accused his parents of attempting to sabotage his marriage to Peltz and requested all communication to occur through his lawyer.

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Family Drama Shows No Signs of Ending

Source: MEGA The Beckham family feud continued as reconciliation appeared increasingly unlikely.