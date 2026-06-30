or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Couples > Nicola Peltz
OK LogoCOUPLES

Nicola Peltz Unintentionally Reveals Intimate Artwork of Husband Brooklyn Beckham

Photo of Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz.
Source: MEGA

Nicola Peltz shared a photo that unintentionally revealed intimate artwork with husband.

Profile Image

June 30 2026, Published 10:32 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Nicola Peltz inadvertently showcased intimate artwork of herself and her husband, Brooklyn Beckham, through a recent Instagram post.

Article continues below advertisement

Nicola Peltz Unintentionally Reveals Private Artwork

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Image of The artwork showed the actress shirtless as Brooklyn Beckham embraced her.
Source: MEGA

The artwork showed the actress shirtless as Brooklyn Beckham embraced her.

The actress, recognized for her role in “Bates Motel,” shared a photo of one of her rescue dogs, but it was the background that caught everyone's attention.

In the snap, two black-and-white images of the couple graced the walls of their Beverly Hills home. The artwork features a shirtless Peltz, 31, and Beckham, 27, in a close embrace, with Brooklyn’s arms wrapped around her waist.

Article continues below advertisement

Brooklyn Beckham Skips Father’s Day Tribute

Image of Victoria Beckham shared a Father's Day tribute featuring David Beckham and their children.
Source: MEGA

Victoria Beckham shared a Father's Day tribute featuring David Beckham and their children.

The post comes in the wake of Brooklyn's decision not to acknowledge his father, David Beckham, on Father’s Day. A source reveals that he chose not to share any public messages for the former soccer star.

In contrast, both David and Victoria Beckham included Brooklyn in their Father’s Day tributes. Victoria, 52, expressed her admiration for David, stating, “David you truly are the best daddy. Your greatest achievement has always been our beautiful children and we love you so much. Happy Father’s Day 💕💕💕💕💕💕.”

Article continues below advertisement

MORE ON:
Nicola Peltz

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Source: @victoriabeckham/INSTAGRAM
Article continues below advertisement

Family Rift Deepens Over Social Media Posts

Image of Brooklyn Beckham reportedly reacted angrily to his parents' posts.
Source: MEGA

Brooklyn Beckham reportedly reacted angrily to his parents' posts.

Brooklyn’s reaction to his parents’ posts was reportedly one of anger. Insiders disclosed that he had previously asked his family to refrain from posting about him on social media, and the recent tributes left him “fuming.”

David, 51, also posted nostalgic images, including one featuring all four of his children, which only fueled Brooklyn’s frustration. He referred to fatherhood as his "most important job" and thanked Victoria for their beautiful family.

The public displays of affection from his parents seem to have reignited tensions. “It just brings the whole thing up all over again,” a source commented. Brooklyn allegedly wishes they would stop involving him in their social media narratives.

In January, Brooklyn made headlines by declaring he did not want to reconcile with his family. He accused his parents of attempting to sabotage his marriage to Peltz and requested all communication to occur through his lawyer.

Article continues below advertisement

Family Drama Shows No Signs of Ending

Image of The Beckham family feud continued as reconciliation appeared increasingly unlikely.
Source: MEGA

The Beckham family feud continued as reconciliation appeared increasingly unlikely.

Complicating matters, Page Six obtained photos of Harper, Brooklyn’s younger sister, attempting to visit him at his Los Angeles residence. However, a representative for Brooklyn characterized the visit as “choreographed for the cameras.”

As the Beckham family drama unfolds, fans are left questioning the future of Brooklyn and Nicola’s relationship. Will they manage to find common ground amid the ongoing family strife?

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.