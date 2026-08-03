Brooklyn Beckham Narrowly Avoids Awkward Run-In With David and Victoria Beckham in St. Tropez Amid Family Feud: Report
Aug. 3 2026, Published 5:21 p.m. ET
Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz almost ran into Victoria and David Beckham while the couples were vacationing separately in St. Tropez, France.
Brooklyn, 27, and Nicola, 31, narrowly avoided his estranged parents during their stay on his godfather Elton John's yacht in late July.
The couple allegedly decided to head into town for ice cream on July 31. Around the same time, paparazzi snapped photos of Victoria and David dining at a restaurant just five minutes away.
Brooklyn and Nicola were blissfully unaware that his parents were steps away as they happily strolled the streets with treats in hand, Page Six reported.
During their outing, Brooklyn and Nicola were joined by Elton's husband, David Furnish, and a slew of other close friends, paparazzi pictures revealed.
Photographers captured them shopping at Jacquemus before picking up ice cream at Barbarac, according to The Sun.
Victoria and David, however, were photographed dining around the corner at Cherry Restaurant with their pal and former NBA star Michael Jordan and his wife, Yvette Prieto.
Why Is Brooklyn Beckham Feuding With His Family?
Brooklyn also missed the family yacht trip attended by his siblings, Romeo, 23, Cruz, 21, and Harper, 15.
Brooklyn has been openly feuding with his family for months after he wrote a public statement via social media detailing all the ways in which his famous parents had wronged him.
"I have been silent for years and made every effort to keep these matters private," Brooklyn wrote at the time. "Unfortunately, my parents and their team have continued to go to the press, leaving me with no choice but to speak for myself and tell the truth about only some of the lies that have been printed."
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Brooklyn went on to detail his parents' "performative social media posts" and "disrespect" toward Nicola, alleging the fashion designer tried to sabotage their wedding.
He claimed to have been "controlled by a family that values public promotion above all else" and insisted he's since found "peace and relief" with his wife after years of anxiety.
The feud between Brooklyn and his parents has allegedly left his young sister, Harper, "heartbroken."
Harper Beckham 'Heartbroken' Over Rift
"Harper is heartbroken and devastated at her brother’s decision not to speak to her, and now her birthday is just days away," an insider told Daily Mail last month.
"They were so close. Now he won’t speak to her, and she can’t understand why. There is nothing worse for Harper than him ignoring her on her birthday," they added.
Others pointed out that Brooklyn had extended his feud to the entire family, whether there was a reason for it or not.
"It’s not her fault that he is estranged,” the source claimed. “They’ve never had a cross word.”