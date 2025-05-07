David Beckham's Wife Victoria Living Her 'Worst Nightmare' Amid Rift With Estranged Son Brooklyn: Source

David and Victoria Beckham’s relationship with their eldest son, Brooklyn Beckham, 26, became estranged after he began dating his wife, Nicola Peltz, in 2019. Their rift intensified, though, after the twosome married in April 2022.

According to a source, Victoria is now living her “worst nightmare” as Brooklyn continues to ignore his parents. “The thought of any of her children falling out gives her sleepless nights,” the insider said.