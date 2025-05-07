David Beckham's Wife Victoria Living Her 'Worst Nightmare' Amid Rift With Estranged Son Brooklyn: Source
David and Victoria Beckham’s relationship with their eldest son, Brooklyn Beckham, 26, became estranged after he began dating his wife, Nicola Peltz, in 2019. Their rift intensified, though, after the twosome married in April 2022.
According to a source, Victoria is now living her “worst nightmare” as Brooklyn continues to ignore his parents. “The thought of any of her children falling out gives her sleepless nights,” the insider said.
“It’s been difficult with Brooklyn since he met Nicola, and there’s no denying that there was a family fallout over their wedding. But Victoria and David have worked hard to get things back on track, so this is a real blow,” the source shared.
Though the root of the issue remains unconfirmed, recent blame for the family drama was placed on Brooklyn’s relationship with his brother Romeo Beckham over his relationship with his girlfriend, Kim Turnbull.
Source Denies Romeo Beckham and Kim Turnbull Are the Reason for Rift
However, a separate source revealed that the speculation was untrue. “It’s just an excuse to find an argument,” the insider claimed, adding that the rumor was “nonsense.”
In recent weeks, Brooklyn was noticeably absent from his father’s 50th birthday celebrations during the week of May 2. Victoria reportedly threw David multiple star-studded parties, including a family gathering at their home in the Cotswolds, followed by a 24-hour trip to his favorite vineyard in France.
The couple topped off his milestone birthday with a dinner in London full of celebrity friends. Invited guests included Tom Cruise, Eva Longoria and Gordon Ramsay.
In Brooklyn’s absence, Romeo stepped up and gave a heartfelt speech for his father. “Good evening, everyone. I would like to start by thanking you all for being here tonight. I know without many of you in here tonight, he wouldn’t be half of the man he is today. But to the man of the moment,” he said.
David and Victoria Beckham Are Reportedly 'Heartbroken'
As OK! previously reported, David and Victoria want their son to feel welcomed back home. “This is nothing to do with him and is all about Nicola,” a third insider confirmed. “All David and Victoria want is their son back — and they will be there to welcome him any time.”
The source added, “It’s a terribly sad situation, and it’s been going on for a long time. They adore Brooklyn; their children are everything to them, but Brooklyn isn’t talking to them. He isn’t talking to the family, and David and Victoria are heartbroken.”