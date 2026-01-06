Brooklyn Beckham's Wife Nicola Peltz Shows Off Her Hot Body in Sizzling Bikini Photos After Celebrating Her Birthday

Article continues below advertisement

Nicola Peltz is glowing! The actress and model recently turned heads after posting sizzling bikini photos just days after celebrating her birthday with husband Brooklyn Beckham. The snaps gave fans a peek at both her toned figure and her low-key, love-filled celebration.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @nicolaannepeltzbeckham/Instagram Nicola Peltz shared bikini photos days after celebrating her birthday.

Article continues below advertisement

In one mirror selfie, Peltz posed in a yellow two-piece bikini with soft ruffled trim, showing off her sculpted physique. She layered the look with a plush white robe worn open and kept things effortless as she snapped the photo with her phone. The star also shared a sweet moment from her birthday festivities with Beckham. In the photo, the couple leaned in for a kiss while standing among soft pink balloons that filled the space.

Article continues below advertisement

Peltz kept her look relaxed in a cropped blush top paired with jeans, while Beckham opted for a light-colored button-down shirt, black pants and a backward baseball cap. He wrapped an arm around his wife as they posed together. The celebration took place ahead of Peltz’s 31st birthday on Friday, January 9. She later reflected on the milestone, calling it her “best birthday yet." "I'm so grateful,” she added in an Instagram post shared on Sunday, January 4.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @nicolaannepeltzbeckham/Instagram Brooklyn Beckham joined the model for a sweet birthday moment.

Article continues below advertisement

In one snapshot, the actress — who turns 31 next week — smiled alongside her parents, Nelson and Claudia Peltz, as they prepared to dig into her ballerina-themed cake. Another photo showed Nicola helping her father cut a tray bake cake while grinning at the camera. She also posted shots of pink and white balloons decorating the house, along with a tender image of her holding hands with Brooklyn as she sliced into her cake.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

The birthday love comes shortly after the couple was spotted spending Christmas Eve together, sharing a quiet moment amid ongoing tension within the Beckham family. On Wednesday, December 24, Brooklyn shared a photo on his Instagram Story showing him holding Peltz’s hand. He captioned the image, “My everything x.”

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @nicolaannepeltzbeckham/Instagram The couple also spent Christmas Eve together.

Article continues below advertisement

The post followed public comments from Brooklyn’s younger brother Cruz, who claimed that Brooklyn blocked their family on Instagram. In response, the 26-year-old uploaded a TikTok video of himself walking down the sidewalk to Lady Gaga’s “Telephone,” which features the lyrics, “Sorry, I cannot hear you. I’m kinda busy.” “Is this for your blocked parents?” one follower asked in the comments, while another joked about the apparent message behind the post.

Article continues below advertisement

The TikTok surfaced shortly after Cruz addressed rumors that their parents, David and Victoria Beckham, had unfollowed Brooklyn. Cruz took to his Instagram Story on December 21 to shut down the claims, writing, “NOT TRUE. My mum and dad would never unfollow their son. Let’s get the facts right. They woke up blocked … as did I.”

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA;@brooklynpeltzbeckham/Instagram Brooklyn Beckham called his wife 'my everything.'