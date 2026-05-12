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Brooks Nader Busts Out of Skintight Red Minidress in Last-Minute Wardrobe Malfunction: Photos

Photo of Brooks Nader
Source: MEGA

Brooks Nader nearly suffered a wardrobe malfunction minutes before walking the red carpet.

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May 12 2026, Published 12:24 p.m. ET

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Brooks Nader nearly suffered a major fashion mishap after squeezing into a skintight minidress that barely contained her curves.

The blunder happened just minutes before Nader, 29, hit the red carpet at the 2026 Fox Upfront in New York City on Monday, May 11. Nader is set to star in the upcoming Baywatch reboot alongside Shay Mitchell, Noah Beck and Livvy Dunne.

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Brooks Nader Nearly Suffered Wardrobe Malfunction

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Photo of The zipper of Brooks Nader's dress burst open minutes before hitting the red carpet.
Source: @brooksnader/Instagram

The zipper of Brooks Nader's dress burst open minutes before hitting the red carpet.

Channeling her on-screen character, the Dancing With the Stars alum turned heads in a siren red halter mini dress, though she revealed the daring look nearly led to disaster.

"When you bust out of your dress 4 mins before showtime!!!!! Classic," she captioned a bathroom photo showing the back of the dress completely split open and clinging together at the zipper.

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Brooks Nader Was Sewn Into Her Dress

Photo of Brooks Nader revealed her team reacted quickly and sewed her into the mini dress.
Source: @brooksnader/Instagram

Brooks Nader revealed her team reacted quickly and sewed her into the mini dress.

Luckily for the Sports Illustrated model, her team came to her rescue and quickly altered the dress moments before showtime.

"We've got 4 Earth angels sewing be back into this sucker," she captioned another slide as she documented the process.

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'Baywatch' Premieres Next Year

Photo of 'Baywatch' marks Brooks Nader's second scripted role.
Source: @brooksnader/Instagram

'Baywatch' marks Brooks Nader's second scripted role.

Production for the Baywatch reboot started last month, with the cast stepping into the franchise's signature red swimsuits. The reboot, which marks the return of OG star David Chokachi, is slated to premiere in January 2027.

“Fans can expect all the adrenaline-fueled rescues, tangled relationships, complicated chemistry and beachside heroics that defined the original — now with an entirely new cast, contemporary trappings, tensions and challenges, and a renewed mission to protect Southern California’s shoreline," read an official synopsis.

Brooks Nader Signed on as Lifeguard Without Knowing How to Swim

Photo of Brooks Nader looked stunning in a red mini dress as she channeled her 'Baywatch' character.

Brooks Nader looked stunning in a red mini dress as she channeled her 'Baywatch' character.

The role marks Nader's second scripted project, despite her previously admitting that she landed the lifeguard role without knowing how to swim.

"I’m having acting lessons, I’m going to surprise everyone, and swimming lessons every day," she told a news outlet in March. "I have the hardest swim trainer ever.”

Nader confessed that she never learned to swim, adding, "I didn't grow up rich so I didn't have any swimming lessons."

Sources close to production explained that Nader "convinced producers that she could nail it," and began intense training once she landed the role.

“She told a couple of the crew that she was not that interested in water as a kid so never felt the need to swim properly," the insider continued. “However she knows that this is a huge break and she wants to make sure she does her best to get the job done.”

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