Livvy Dunne Admits Filming 'Baywatch' With Brooks Nader and Shay Mitchell Has 'Been a Blast': 'We've All Become Really Close'

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Livvy Dunne is diving headfirst into a new chapter — and she’s loving every second of it. While speaking exclusively to OK! about her partnership with Miller Lite and starring in the brand’s "Legendary Moments" campaign, the gymnast-turned-actress couldn’t help but gush over her experience filming Baywatch alongside A-list stars like Hassie Harrison, Brooks Nader and Shay Mitchell. “It’s been a blast. I love it,” Dunne says of stepping onto set. “It’s definitely a pinch-me moment.”

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'The Cast Is Amazing'

Source: @livvydunne/Instagram Livvy Dunne has grown close to her costars while filming Fox's 'Baywatch' reboot.

Though the transition from elite athletics to acting may seem daunting, Dunne explains the shift has been both refreshing and exciting. “It’s very different than athletics. I wouldn’t say it’s as physically demanding as being a gymnast, but it’s a different kind of challenge,” she shares. “It’s memorizing lines and honestly showing up when you’re jet-lagged from traveling coast to coast. But it’s been so much fun.” One of the biggest highlights? The tight-knit bond she’s formed with her costars. “The cast is amazing. We’ve all become really close,” she reveals, noting those real-life connections translate directly into stronger on-screen chemistry. “Being able to stand there and watch Shay Mitchell and be in a scene with her and learn from her — it’s been phenomenal.”

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'I'm Genuinely Friends With All of Them'

Source: @livvydunne/Instagram 'Baywatch' is Livvy Dunne's professional acting debut.

Dunne adds that the friendships developed naturally over time, making the entire experience even more meaningful. “I’m genuinely friends with all of them, and I think that makes the acting that much better," she mentions. After wrapping scenes, however, Dunne is just as passionate about embracing real-life moments off-screen — something that ties directly into her latest campaign with Miller Lite. “I think one thing that I stand for, and that Miller Lite also stands for, is those real-life connections,” she explains. “Logging off, grabbing a drink with a friend, saying yes to plans — that’s where memories are made.”

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Source: Miller Lite Livvy Dunne's go-to beer at boyfriend Paul Skenes' MLB games is Miller Lite.

For Dunne, the partnership was a no-brainer, especially since the beer brand has long been part of her everyday life. “As soon as I turned 21, Miller Lite was my go-to beer,” she says. “You can go back and see pictures of me at baseball games before this partnership — I always had one in hand.” Many of those moments have taken place while cheering on boyfriend Paul Skenes, the ace pitcher for the Pittsburgh Pirates. “I mean, those are real moments,” Dunne recalls. “I had a Miller Lite in hand while he was about to win the Cy Young — it was legendary.”

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'I'm a Girl Cheering for My Man'

Source: @livvydunne/Instagram Gymnast Livvy Dunne and MLB star Paul Skenes have been dating since 2023.

Of course, being in the public eye means those candid moments can quickly go viral — including one instance where Dunne was spotted sweating in the stands. Instead of shying away, she leaned in. “At first, it’s a little embarrassing,” she admits. “But then I thought, ‘This is real life.’ I’m a girl cheering for my man, feeling nervous. Girls sweat, girls drink beer — it’s normal.” By flipping the narrative, Dunne turned what could have been a negative into an empowering message — and even an opportunity. “I was like, ‘Okay, how do I turn this into something great?’” she says. “And it ended up working out.”

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'Don't Let Anyone Limit You'