Brooks Nader Shows Off Her Cleavage in Red-Hot Dress Alongside Her Hot 'Wedding Date': Photos
Brooks Nader, 28, stepped out in a red-hot gown on Saturday, June 14, for a wedding alongside her “hawt” date Zach Zumbusch.
The Dancing With the Stars alum flaunted her cleavage in her strapless dress as she posed next to the Head of Influencer Marketing and Talent Relations for SEPHORA.
Brooks Nader Flaunts 'Hawt' Wedding Date
Nader notably stole the show with her fine Yessayan jewelry. In one photo from her Instagram Story, she revealed her necklace, ring and earrings had over 40 carats worth of diamonds.
“Casual 43.15 carats for zee night, signed my life away,” she captioned the image.
Nader kept her glam minimal. Though she started the night with her hair in a low ponytail, she eventually let her hair down for a bathroom selfie with Zumbusch, who wore a classic white and black tuxedo.
The model’s date night comes roughly one week after she wrapped filming for Love Thy Nader, her upcoming reality series featuring herself and her three sisters, Mary Holland, 26, Grace Ann, 25, and Sarah Jane, 22.
In an Instagram carousel from June 5, Brooks shared several photos and videos of her family, including a glimpse of her parents, who appeared proud of their daughter as they tagged along for multiple outings in celebration of their daughters’ new show.
Brooks Nader Says 'Love Thy Nader' Filming Was 'Filled With Chaos'
Brooks expressed her gratitude for the opportunity under the post, saying, “These past few months have been some of the most meaningful of my life. This wasn’t just a project, it was a deeply personal journey filled with growth, laughter, love, LOTS of chaos, tears and a ton of hard work.”
“Our family had the privilege of creating alongside some of the most talented, dedicated people in the industry,” she added. “Every scene & late night meant something to all of us. We poured everything we had into this and I truly can’t wait to share it with you this summer on @hulu & @freeform !!!!”
Brooks Nader Says the 'Truth Unfolded' on 'Love Thy Nader'
The model recently revealed that the downfall of her relationship with ex-boyfriend Gleb Savchenko will unravel in the new series.
“It’s all, all on the show. You know, people, people love to think that, like, there’s something crazy and contrived about it,” she explained at the 2025 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit launch. “But, the truth of the matter is, like, the cameras started rolling and the truth unfolded, and it’s all on our show.”