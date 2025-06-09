or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News > Brooks Nader
OK LogoNEWS

Brooks Nader Flaunts Cleavage in Revealing Swimsuit While Joking About Being a 'College Dropout': See the Sultry Photos

Two photos of Brooks Nader
Source: mega;@brooksnader/instagram

While on vacation, Brooks Nader showed off her figure in a series of photos and videos.

By:

June 9 2025, Published 5:44 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Article continues below advertisement

Brooks Nader is never one to cover up while enjoying a sunny vacation!

On Sunday, June 8, the model posted a slew of photos and videos to her Instagram page to document her time catching a few rays with her loved ones in Mexico.

In several of the snaps, Nader turned heads in a unique red swimsuit, which featured a tie in the front, long sleeves and a flowy train, making it appear similar to a duster cardigan. She paired the top with matching bikini bottoms.

Article continues below advertisement

Brooks Nader Shows Off Her Body While on Vacation

brooks nader flaunts cleavage revealing swimsuit college dropout photos
Source: @brooksnader/instagram

Brooks Nader wore a unique swim top while vacationing in Mexico with family.

The Dancing With the Stars alum captioned one of the snaps, "This & 15 margs a day," while in one video, she showcased her new favorite lipgloss from Charlotte Tilbury.

In a TikTok clip, she mouthed along the words to Rae Sremmurd's song "Swang," saying, "Should've went to school to be a doctor. But I dropped out to be a baller."

Nader captioned the post, "College dropouts stand up 🙋‍♀️."

Article continues below advertisement

Article continues below advertisement

Brooks Nader Family's Reality Show Debuts This Summer

MORE ON:
Brooks Nader

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

brooks nader flaunts cleavage revealing swimsuit college dropout photos
Source: @brooksnader/instagram

The model joked about being a 'college dropout' in a new TikTok video.

The bombshell's hot photos come shortly after she wrapped filming for Season 1 of Love Thy Nader, her family's upcoming reality show.

"These past few months have been some of the most meaningful of my life. This wasn’t just a project, it was a deeply personal journey filled with growth, laughter, love, LOTS of chaos, tears and a ton of hard work 🤪," she wrote on Instagram about the venture.

"Our family had the privilege of creating alongside some of the most talented, dedicated people in the industry. Every scene & late night meant something to all of us," she continued. "We poured everything we had into this and I truly can’t wait to share it with you this summer on @hulu & @freeform !!!!"

Article continues below advertisement

Nader's Sisters Are Also Models

brooks nader flaunts cleavage revealing swimsuit college dropout photos
Source: @brooksnader/instagram

Nader's new reality show, 'Love Thy Nader,' debuts sometime this summer.

In addition to following around the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model, the series will feature her three sisters, Sarah Jane, Grace Ann, and Mary Holland Nader.

The show was described as a "coming of age" story about the siblings who left their home in Louisiana to pursue the glitz and glam of NYC, where they face the "high-stakes world of modeling" and "the social scene of Manhattan’s elite."

Article continues below advertisement

brooks nader flaunts cleavage revealing swimsuit college dropout photos
Source: @brooksnader/instagram

The new series focuses on the former 'DWTS' contestant and her three sisters.

It's unclear if Brooks' relationship with Gleb Savchenko will play out on the show, though filming was still going when she dumped the dancer over heating accusations in April.

The two first hit it off when they were paired up as partners for DWTS last year, but they were on and off before the April breakup.

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.