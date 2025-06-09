Brooks Nader Flaunts Cleavage in Revealing Swimsuit While Joking About Being a 'College Dropout': See the Sultry Photos

Brooks Nader is never one to cover up while enjoying a sunny vacation!

On Sunday, June 8, the model posted a slew of photos and videos to her Instagram page to document her time catching a few rays with her loved ones in Mexico.

In several of the snaps, Nader turned heads in a unique red swimsuit, which featured a tie in the front, long sleeves and a flowy train, making it appear similar to a duster cardigan. She paired the top with matching bikini bottoms.