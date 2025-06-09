Brooks Nader Flaunts Cleavage in Revealing Swimsuit While Joking About Being a 'College Dropout': See the Sultry Photos
Brooks Nader is never one to cover up while enjoying a sunny vacation!
On Sunday, June 8, the model posted a slew of photos and videos to her Instagram page to document her time catching a few rays with her loved ones in Mexico.
In several of the snaps, Nader turned heads in a unique red swimsuit, which featured a tie in the front, long sleeves and a flowy train, making it appear similar to a duster cardigan. She paired the top with matching bikini bottoms.
Brooks Nader Shows Off Her Body While on Vacation
The Dancing With the Stars alum captioned one of the snaps, "This & 15 margs a day," while in one video, she showcased her new favorite lipgloss from Charlotte Tilbury.
In a TikTok clip, she mouthed along the words to Rae Sremmurd's song "Swang," saying, "Should've went to school to be a doctor. But I dropped out to be a baller."
Nader captioned the post, "College dropouts stand up 🙋♀️."
Brooks Nader Family's Reality Show Debuts This Summer
The bombshell's hot photos come shortly after she wrapped filming for Season 1 of Love Thy Nader, her family's upcoming reality show.
"These past few months have been some of the most meaningful of my life. This wasn’t just a project, it was a deeply personal journey filled with growth, laughter, love, LOTS of chaos, tears and a ton of hard work 🤪," she wrote on Instagram about the venture.
"Our family had the privilege of creating alongside some of the most talented, dedicated people in the industry. Every scene & late night meant something to all of us," she continued. "We poured everything we had into this and I truly can’t wait to share it with you this summer on @hulu & @freeform !!!!"
Nader's Sisters Are Also Models
In addition to following around the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model, the series will feature her three sisters, Sarah Jane, Grace Ann, and Mary Holland Nader.
The show was described as a "coming of age" story about the siblings who left their home in Louisiana to pursue the glitz and glam of NYC, where they face the "high-stakes world of modeling" and "the social scene of Manhattan’s elite."
It's unclear if Brooks' relationship with Gleb Savchenko will play out on the show, though filming was still going when she dumped the dancer over heating accusations in April.
The two first hit it off when they were paired up as partners for DWTS last year, but they were on and off before the April breakup.