Brooks Nader Nearly Falls Out of Her Tiny Blue Bathing Suit While on Vacation: Photo

In the days following her smoldering photo, Nader shared a glimpse of her getaway. In one Insta Story video, she strutted beside a beachside bar in a revealing, red-hot Tom Ford dress.

The model was joined by her sister Mary Holland Nader during her tropical getaway, where she enjoyed a massage by the sea and plenty of healthy meals made by Chef Andy Ocampo.

Brooks’ vacation with her sister comes after she revealed to a news outlet in May that she’s open to dating both men and women following her split from her Dancing With the Stars partner Gleb Savchenko.