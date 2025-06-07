or
Brooks Nader Nearly Falls Out of Her Tiny Blue Bathing Suit While on Vacation: Photo

photo of Brooks Nader
Source: mega

The model is enjoying a tropical vaca with her sister Mary Holland.

By:

June 7 2025, Published 5:58 p.m. ET

Brooks Nader is enjoying a bikini-clad vaca!

The model shared a sultry snap of herself in a tiny blue bikini to her Instagram Story this week, writing, “Rare sighting of me wearing a bathing suit on vacay.”

Her bikini top just barely covered her nipples, leaving little to the imagination. Nader poked her bum out as she captured her selfie, making her curves even more alluring.

Brooks Nader Smolders in Blue Bikini

brooks nader tiny blue bathing suit vacation
Source: @brooksnader/Instagram

Brooks Nader enjoyed a beachside massage and breakfast while on vacation.

In the days following her smoldering photo, Nader shared a glimpse of her getaway. In one Insta Story video, she strutted beside a beachside bar in a revealing, red-hot Tom Ford dress.

The model was joined by her sister Mary Holland Nader during her tropical getaway, where she enjoyed a massage by the sea and plenty of healthy meals made by Chef Andy Ocampo.

Brooks’ vacation with her sister comes after she revealed to a news outlet in May that she’s open to dating both men and women following her split from her Dancing With the Stars partner Gleb Savchenko.

Brooks Nader Open to Dating Both Men and Women

brooks nader tiny blue bathing suit vacation photos
Source: mega

The model finalized her divorce and ended her relationship with Gleb Savchenko in the same month.

“I don’t even know, honestly. Maybe it’s Mr., maybe it’s Mrs., I don’t even know. Who knows? My sister keeps telling me I gotta switch teams,” the model dished at the 2025 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit launch at the Hard Rock Cafe in New York City.

Brooks added that she’s “open to whatevs but not looking for a partner right now.”

The DWTS alum continued by saying her recent relationship with Gleb and her finalized divorce from Billy Haire will be highlighted in her upcoming reality TV series Love Thy Nader.

Brooks Nader

'Love Thy Nader' Will Release This Summer

brooks nader blue bathing suit vacation photo
Source: @brooksnader/Instagram

The model is 'grateful' for her 'Love Thy Nader' reality series.

“It’s all, all on the show. You know people, people love to think that, like, there’s something crazy and contrived about it,” she explained. “But, the truth of the matter is, like, the cameras started rolling and the truth unfolded, and it’s all on our show.”

Love Thy Nader will be released on Hulu and Freeform this summer. The series follows Brooks and her three younger sisters, Mary Holland, Grace Ann and Sarah Jane as they embrace the city life in New York.

'Chaos Ensued' During 'Love Thy Nader' Filming

brooks nader blue bathing suit vacation photos
Source: @brooksnader/Instagram

The model recently revealed she is open to dating both men and women.

In April, Brooks explained to a news outlet at Hulu’s Get Real House that she and her sisters were extremely excited to be starring in a reality show of their own.

“To be honest, I know it’s a cliché and everyone says, ‘Oh my gosh, I want to be on reality TV,’ but the stars aligned perfectly and beautifully for us, and we’re so grateful for that,” she shared.

“It just so happened that the reality TV gods were on our side because chaos ensued immediately after we found out,” Brooks joked.

