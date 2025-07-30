Article continues below advertisement

Brooks Nader turned up the heat during a girls’ night out!

The model had all eyes on her as she rocked a barely buttoned beige cardigan with no bra underneath. The steamy look was topped off with a bold, snake-shaped diamond necklace that added extra sparkle to her risqué outfit.

Source: @brooksnader/Instagram Brooks Nader wore a loose sweater with no bra during dinner.

In a series of Instagram Stories, Nader shared sweet moments from the night out with her sister Sarah Jane at a luxury outdoor restaurant, complete with palm trees and string lights.

At one point, the sisters clinked their cocktails and giggled in front of the camera. “Hot date for the 28th night in a row,” Sarah joked in her own post, tagging Brooks with heart and laughing emojis.

Source: @brooksnader/Instagram The Hulu star and her sister Sarah Jane toasted with cocktails.

Brooks styled the sultry look with oversized black sunglasses and slicked-back hair in a bun. The DWTS star also gave fans a closer peek at her outfit, zooming in on her protruding chest in another shot.

This wasn’t the first time Brooks turned up the heat online. During a recent European vacation, the Hulu star dropped jaws with a revealing snap on Instagram. She posed confidently in a sheer polka dot halter dress while standing in a marble yacht bathroom, and the plunging neckline and see-through fabric left little to the imagination. The steamy look was finished with tousled hair, glam makeup and sleek sunglasses, with the ocean view peeking through in the background.

Source: @brooksnader/Instagram The model showed off her chest in a closer Instagram Story clip.

It’s clear Brooks isn’t shying away from bold style choices — and it’s all part of the hype for her upcoming reality show Love Thy Nader, which premieres August 26 on Freeform and Hulu.

“The Nader sisters run in a pack,” Brooks, 28, said in the trailer, referring to herself and her sisters, Sarah Jane, Grace Ann and Mary Holland. “We grew up in conservative Louisiana, we didn’t have a lot of money. In New York City, the rules are different.” According to the show’s official synopsis, the unscripted series dives into life in the spotlight and how their tight bond as sisters helped push them to the top. It promises a peek inside the world of modeling, elite NYC social life and the chaos of dating under public scrutiny.

Source: @brooksnader/Instagram The 'DWTS' star's new show 'Love Thy Nader' premieres August 26.

“Brooks’ breakout success has led them into the high-stakes world of modeling, the social scene of Manhattan’s elite, and opened the door to a whirlwind of attention in their romantic lives,” the show teased. “Set against the backdrop of Soho lofts, fashion campaigns and skyscraper dreams, Love Thy Nader explores the ultimate question of what it really means to 'make it.'”

Late-night legend Jimmy Kimmel is even along for the ride as a co-executive producer. He joins Rachel Tung, James “Baby Doll” Dixon and Brandon Panaligan to bring the Nader sisters’ world to screens everywhere.

