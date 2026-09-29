Brooks Nader Nearly Spills Out of Tiny Bikini: Hot Photo

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Brooks Nader is enjoying some vacation time! In a new Instagram Story, the model posed for a mirror selfie in a tiny black bikini, as she paired the barely-there zebra-print swimwear with a matching black-and-white cover-up draped over her shoulders.

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Source: @BROOKSNADER/INSTAGRAM Brooks Nader shared a new mirror selfie from her vacation in a tiny black bikini and cover-up.

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Nader accessorized with oversized black sunglasses and held a small floral cup in front of her face. Her blonde hair was pulled back as she posed inside the elegant surroundings of Splendido, A Belmond Hotel. The bikini put her midriff on full display, while the open cover-up added another layer to her poolside look.

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Nader Shared More Vacation Moments

Source: MEGA The model has continued posting fashion and vacation moments, including photos from St. Tropez.

The latest snapshot comes as Nader continues to share vacation and fashion moments with her followers. A week ago, the model also posted a series of bold photos from St. Tropez, including a sultry shoot photographed by Ellen von Unwerth. Nader has also been busy with fashion events. On Saturday, September 26, she attended Dolce & Gabbana’s Women’s Spring/Summer 2027 show during Milan Fashion Week. The 29-year-old shared several photos from the stylish event on social media, showing off two different looks during the festivities. For the show, Nader wore a black long-sleeved sheer dress over matching black shorts and a bralette. She finished the look with knee-high stockings, large black sunglasses and heels.

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Nader Turned Heads at Milan Fashion Week

Source: MEGA Brooks Nader recently attended Dolce & Gabbana’s Spring/Summer 2027 show during Milan Fashion Week.

For the after-party, the Sports Illustrated cover star changed into a fitted black leather minidress and a long rosary necklace. Strappy sandals and dangling earrings added to the look, while Nader kept her beauty routine simple with a pale pink lip and barely-there blush. The Baywatch actress previously opened up about her approach to beauty, revealing that she still enjoys getting glammed up. "I grew up on pageant culture, and I love a full beat," she said. At the same time, Nader said she also has a favorite low-key style. "An undone version of myself is my hottest hair," she joked. "I feel most confident and that my hair is the hottest when I have that messy, bedhead volume."

Nader Joked About Her Love Life

Source: MEGA The 'Baywatch' actress has said she feels most confident with messy, bedhead-style hair.