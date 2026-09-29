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Brooks Nader Nearly Spills Out of Tiny Bikini: Hot Photo

brooks nader tiny bikini photos
Source: MEGA; @BROOKSNADER/INSTAGRAM

Brooks Nader wowed in a skimpy black bikini, showing off her figure in a new mirror selfie.

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Sept. 29 2026, Published 7:15 a.m. ET

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Brooks Nader is enjoying some vacation time!

In a new Instagram Story, the model posed for a mirror selfie in a tiny black bikini, as she paired the barely-there zebra-print swimwear with a matching black-and-white cover-up draped over her shoulders.

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image of Brooks Nader shared a new mirror selfie from her vacation in a tiny black bikini and cover-up.
Source: @BROOKSNADER/INSTAGRAM

Brooks Nader shared a new mirror selfie from her vacation in a tiny black bikini and cover-up.

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Nader accessorized with oversized black sunglasses and held a small floral cup in front of her face. Her blonde hair was pulled back as she posed inside the elegant surroundings of Splendido, A Belmond Hotel.

The bikini put her midriff on full display, while the open cover-up added another layer to her poolside look.

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Nader Shared More Vacation Moments

image of The model has continued posting fashion and vacation moments, including photos from St. Tropez.
Source: MEGA

The model has continued posting fashion and vacation moments, including photos from St. Tropez.

The latest snapshot comes as Nader continues to share vacation and fashion moments with her followers.

A week ago, the model also posted a series of bold photos from St. Tropez, including a sultry shoot photographed by Ellen von Unwerth.

Nader has also been busy with fashion events. On Saturday, September 26, she attended Dolce & Gabbana’s Women’s Spring/Summer 2027 show during Milan Fashion Week.

The 29-year-old shared several photos from the stylish event on social media, showing off two different looks during the festivities.

For the show, Nader wore a black long-sleeved sheer dress over matching black shorts and a bralette. She finished the look with knee-high stockings, large black sunglasses and heels.

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Source: @BROOKSNADER/INSTAGRAM
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Nader Turned Heads at Milan Fashion Week

image of Brooks Nader recently attended Dolce & Gabbana’s Spring/Summer 2027 show during Milan Fashion Week.
Source: MEGA

Brooks Nader recently attended Dolce & Gabbana’s Spring/Summer 2027 show during Milan Fashion Week.

For the after-party, the Sports Illustrated cover star changed into a fitted black leather minidress and a long rosary necklace.

Strappy sandals and dangling earrings added to the look, while Nader kept her beauty routine simple with a pale pink lip and barely-there blush.

The Baywatch actress previously opened up about her approach to beauty, revealing that she still enjoys getting glammed up.

"I grew up on pageant culture, and I love a full beat," she said.

At the same time, Nader said she also has a favorite low-key style.

"An undone version of myself is my hottest hair," she joked. "I feel most confident and that my hair is the hottest when I have that messy, bedhead volume."

Nader Joked About Her Love Life

image of The 'Baywatch' actress has said she feels most confident with messy, bedhead-style hair.
Source: MEGA

The 'Baywatch' actress has said she feels most confident with messy, bedhead-style hair.

Nader also made headlines after attending the 2026 Emmys at the Los Angeles Peacock Theater, where she poked fun at her dating life during a red-carpet interview.

While speaking with Live From E!: 2026 Emmys reporter Keltie Knight alongside her younger sister, Sarah Jane Nader, Brooks offered a cheeky description of her romantic situation.

She said she’s "a s-- symbol who never has s--. Great."

Afterward, the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model seemed to second-guess the comment, asking, "Am I allowed to say that?"

Although Brooks arrived without a date, she said she was happy to have her "sweet sister" beside her.

The sisters kept things lighthearted as Brooks added, "We're being wholesome," before joking, "good family girls."

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