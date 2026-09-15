Brooks Nader Says She's a 'S-- Symbol Who Never Has S--' While Joking About Her 2026 Emmy Awards Look

Article continues below advertisement

Brooks Nader poked fun at her love life in a recent interview. The 29-year-old, whose tools sponsor was Bio Ionic, attended the 2026 Emmys at the Los Angeles Peacock Theater on Monday, September 14, revealing that while she may play bombshell lifeguard Selene in the Fox reboot of Baywatch, her personal life may need some saving these days.

Article continues below advertisement

'Am I Allowed to Say That?'

Source: AP Brooks Nader was joined by her sister Sarah Jane Nader on the red carpet.

On the red carpet, she told Live From E!: 2026 Emmys reporter Keltie Knight in a joint interview with her younger sister Sarah Jane Nader that she’s "a s-- symbol who never has s--. Great." Overthinking her cheeky confession, the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model asked, "Am I allowed to say that?" Even though she didn’t bring a date to the event, which was hosted by actress Mariska Hargitay, Brooks shared that she couldn’t have been happier to have her "sweet sister" by her side, who donned a silky brown gown. "We're being wholesome," she added, "good family girls."

Article continues below advertisement

'Gonna Say Some Prayers'

Source: AP Brooks Nader wore a flattering red gown to the 2026 Emmy Awards.

One aspect of her outing that was not as wholesome was her daring red carpet look. She sported a figure-hugging red sequin gown that featured a halter neckline with a keyhole cutout that showed off her cleavage. Wearing her blonde hair down in loose waves, the Love Thy Nader star opted for a natural makeup look, joking she's "headed to church" in the sizzling outfit. "Gonna say some prayers," Brooks continued.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Brooks Nader Stars in the 'Baywatch' Reboot

Source: MEGA Brooks Nader called the role an 'out-of-body experience.'

The reality TV star presented at the 2026 ceremony alongside her Baywatch reboot costars: Jessica Belkin, Noah Beck, Stephen Amell, Thaddeus LaGrone and Hassie Harrison. The reboot, filmed at Los Angeles' Venice Beach, wrapped up filming the first season in early August and is set to premiere on Fox in January 2027. Opening up to People in April, Brooks shared that stepping into the iconic red bathing suit was an "out-of-body experience" that "even the wardrobe people" were crying over. "They were like, 'This is so big and this is so exciting.' And I feel like the energy with the cast and the crew and everybody involved is just spectacular and everyone's so excited to see it all come to life," she told the outlet. "I think everyone's going to love the show and everyone's working really hard. So it's exciting."

'It's My Whole Personality'

Source: MEGA Brooks Nader was not able to keep the iconic red swimsuit.