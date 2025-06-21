Brooks Nader Nearly Has a Nip Slip During Hamptons Trip: Hot Photos
Brooks Nader, 28, darted off to the Hamptons to enjoy a much-needed vacation before her Love Thy Nader reality show debuts on Hulu and Freeform in the coming months.
The model has kept her fans up to date on her travels through her Instagram Story, where she showed off her luxurious Sprinter van and decadent eats, including caviar on top of McDonald’s chicken nuggets.
Brooks Nader Faces Nip Slip in the Hamptons
During her getaway with friends, Nader nearly faced a nip slip as she posed for a photo with Zach Zumbusch, the Head of Influencer Marketing and Talent Relations for SEPHORA.
The Dancing With the Stars contestant’s cleavage was also on full display as she sat for a glam session with makeup artist Patrick Ta.
Nader and friends showed off their time as they partied during the day at The Surf Lodge. The model looked stunning in her low-cut dress as she posed with Zumbusch and Ta. She opted to accessorize her look with a long gold necklace and chic sunglasses.
Nader Sisters Reveal Their Favorite Part About Working Together
Nader’s trip to the Hamptons comes just days after she and her sisters, Mary Holland, Grace Ann and Sarah Jane, were highlighted on the cover issue of Modern Luxury.
Each sister was interviewed for their cover shoot, where they dished on what their favorite part about working alongside their family is.
“Inside jokes and no holding back!” Brooks told the publication of why she loves to work with her sisters.
Mary told the outlet that she valued the “built-in support,” adding, “No matter what the job is, it never feels like work with them because we are constantly laughing and having fun.”
As for Grace, she said her favorite part about creating an empire with her family is, “Watching my sisters grow into strong, independent women and watching them find their niches [and] learning how we are similar and different in many ways.”
Sarah kept her answer short and sweet, telling the publication, “It doesn’t feel like work — we keep each other laughing the whole time.”
Brooks and her sisters’ show Love Thy Nader marks the first television series they’ve collaborated on together.
'Truth Unfolded' During 'Love Thy Nader' Filming
The show will detail how the sisters moved from Baton Rouge, Louisiana, to New York City to indulge in a life of style and luxury.
As OK! previously reported, Brooks revealed at the 2025 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit launch in May that the drama surrounding her recent split from Gleb Savchenko will be highlighted on the show.
“It’s all, all on the show. You know, people, people love to think that, like, there’s something crazy and contrived about it,” she said. “But, the truth of the matter is, like, the cameras started rolling and the truth unfolded, and it’s all on our show.”