Brooks Nader Pokes Fun at Louvre Heist in Hilarious Video: Watch
Oct. 22 2025, Published 7:11 a.m. ET
Brooks Nader just turned a major Paris scandal into a laugh-out-loud fashion moment.
The model shared a cheeky video on social media titled “Louvre Haul,” in which she jokingly pretended to show off her “finds” after the shocking $100 million jewel heist at the Louvre Museum — with a little help from her sister, Sarah Jane Nader.
“Hi, y’all! I just got back from the Louvre and I’m gonna do a little shopping haul,” Brooks said in the clip, rocking oversized black sunglasses, a plush fur coat, and a chunky gold chain.
“There’s no affiliate links because there’s only one of these pieces. But I still want to show you what I was able to get in four minutes,” she teased with a grin. “It was a vintage haul, truly.”
The clip ended with her quipping, “We love you, Louvre though, we apologize, thank you!”
Of course, her fans absolutely lost it in the comments section.
“this is my fav video you’ve ever done,” one follower wrote, while another laughed, “Vintage haul 😭😭😭.”
A third added, “this makes me think of Oceans 8,” while someone else said, “Bye, you are so funny.”
One more chimed in, writing, “Criminally early to my favorite girls???”
Her hilarious post comes just after reports confirmed an estimated $102 million worth of jewels were stolen from the Louvre’s Apollo Gallery on Sunday, October 19.
According to the BBC, four suspects entered the museum around 9:20 a.m. local time, shortly after opening. Using a vehicle-mounted lift, they accessed the Galerie d'Apollon balcony near the River Seine, then cut through a window with power tools to get inside.
Once in the museum, the thieves threatened guards, forced an evacuation and smashed two display cases filled with 19th-century jewels — including diadems, necklaces, earrings and brooches once owned by French royalty. Authorities said the crew spent only four minutes inside before escaping on two scooters at 9:38 a.m.
The museum’s director, Laurence des Cars, has been summoned before France’s Senate Culture Committee to explain how such a breach could happen.
Paris prosecutor Laure Beccuau called the incident “spectacular,” but said the true damage was in the “historical loss caused by the theft.”
She added, “We can maybe hope that [the perpetrators] think about it and won't destroy these jewels for no reason.”
However, Chris Marinello, chief executive of Art Recovery International, wasn’t as optimistic.
“The thieves are not going to keep them intact,” he said. “They are going to break them up, melt down the valuable metal, recut the valuable stones and hide evidence of their crime.”