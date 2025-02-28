or
Hot and Glowing! Brooks Nader's Hottest Photos

brooks nader photos
Source: @brooksnader/Instagram

Brooks Nader effortlessly steals the spotlight with social media photos showcasing her breathtaking figure.

By:

Feb. 28 2025, Published 12:01 a.m. ET

Brooks Nader Flaunted Her Back

brooks nader photos
Source: @brooksnader/Instagram

Brooks Nader shared photos from her pre-Christmas outing in the British Virgin Islands.

Just days before Christmas 2024, Brooks Nader uploaded a sizzling photoset while enjoying a holiday getaway to the British Virgin Islands.

In one hot snap, she displayed her plump behind in a skimpy bikini bottom and accessorized with a straw cowboy hat and sunglasses.

"Christmas kick off w the craziessss @rosewoodlittledixbay @rosewoodhotels #rosewoodpartner 🏝️," Nader captioned the post.

Classy in Black

brooks nader photos
Source: @brooksnader/Instagram

Brooks Nader highlighted her curves in a coordinated outfit.

The 29-year-old model put her toned legs and slim waist on display in an elegant coordinated outfit in Las Vegas. She completed the look with a pair of silver stilettos, a pair of earrings and stacks of bangles.

She Stripped Down for a More Daring Look

brooks nader photos
Source: @brooksnader/Instagram

The 2019 Swim Search winner enjoyed her Paris, France, trip in 2023.

In a November 2023 update, Nader surprised her followers with a photo of herself only wearing a leather jacket and black jeans.

She Made Waves With Her Beach Body

brooks nader photos
Source: @brooksnader/Instagram

Brooks Nader took a quick break and basked in the sun during an Italian trip.

"Italian summers 🇮🇹🤌🏼🍝," Nader captioned a July 2023 post, which included a photo of herself going for a minimal but steamy look in a head-turning orange bikini. She exuded elegance in gold hoop earrings and bracelets on each wrist.

Brooks Nader Displayed Her Summer Body

brooks nader photos
Source: @brooksnader/Instagram

She had a minor role in the 2018 film 'Backtrace.'

Nader clad herself in a yellow halter bikini top with thin straps and matching high-leg bottom during a sunny Greece getaway in May 2023. She struck a sultry pose, letting her hair add to her effortless charm.

"Back in the office 📸🌊," she wrote.

Brooks Nader

Stylish Mode Activated

brooks nader photos
Source: @brooksnader/Instagram

Brooks Nader joined 'Dancing With the Stars' Season 33.

Nader highlighted her voluptuous figure in a sophisticated, body-hugging maxi dress with a slit and cutout. Its sequin detail complemented her light-colored high heels and jewelry, allowing her to show off her enviable figure in the May 2023 snap.

Brooks Nader Stole the Show

brooks nader photos
Source: @brooksnader/Instagram

She finished ninth on 'DWTS' Season 33 with Gleb Savchenko.

In May 2023, Nader teased her fans by showcasing her hourglass figure in a daringly tiny black bandeau bikini top with a white flower embellishment in the middle, barely covering her chest. She also slipped into a matching high-leg bottom with the same detail on the hip area.

"Hey sunshine ☀️, this NY girl missed ya🤍," she cheekily shared in the post.

Pretty in White

brooks nader photos
Source: @brooksnader/Instagram

Brooks Nader was previously married to Billy Haire.

Nader made summer even hotter by dressing in a sultry, form-fitting crocheted mini dress with cutout details while island hopping in 2022.

Real Life Barbie Doll

brooks nader photos
Source: @brooksnader/Instagram

They parted ways in 2022 after three years of marriage.

In June 2022, Nader emphasized her figure in a chic asymmetrical black dress embellished with a bra-shaped rhinestone on one side and a long sleeve on the other. She styled her hair in a refined updo, drawing attention to her unmatched beauty.

"A little commotion for the dress 🥂," she said of her outfit.

An Eye-Popping Display

brooks nader photos
Source: @brooksnader/Instagram

Brooks Nader fills her Instagram feed with hot snaps.

Nader soaked up the sun in a barely-there halter-style bikini top that emphasized her chest. She also rocked an orange skirt and sunglasses during the outing.

