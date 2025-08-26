Brooks Nader Says She Will 'Go on a Date' If She Finds 'Time in Her Calendar' Following Gleb Savchenko Split

Article continues below advertisement

Article continues below advertisement

“If I find time in my calendar to go on a date, I will certainly do that,” Nader told an outlet.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: extratv/YouTube Brooks Nader said she’ll date if her schedule allows.

Article continues below advertisement

As OK! previously reported, Nader and Savchenko’s relationship was far from smooth. The two first connected last year when they were paired together on Season 33 of DWTS — but by October 2024, word spread that the two had called it quits. Nader seemed to clap back on TikTok at the time, hinting they weren’t actually exclusive. Despite the drama, the pair rekindled shortly after, posting social media videos together and even spending the holidays side by side. Still, things came to an end again this past April when Nader broke it off. Her sister Grace Ann Nader claimed they had “hard evidence” that Gleb was unfaithful.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: extratv/YouTube

Article continues below advertisement

Gleb, however, pushed back, saying he hadn’t realized he’d been dumped and wished her “the best moving forward.” He admitted he was “processing things” and still didn’t “have all the answers” about their breakup.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA The 'DWTS' star's romance with Gleb Savchenko ended in April.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Not long after, he flat-out denied the infidelity claims. “I’m not a cheater. I’m actually a family guy. I’m a relationship guy,” he told an outlet. “I’m not a f---boy who goes around and goes on all these dates. I’m not even on dating apps.”

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Gleb Savchenko denied cheating rumors after their split.

Article continues below advertisement

Now, Brooks is ready to move forward. “We’re kind of focused on moving upward and onward,” she revealed, while also hyping up her latest venture — Love Thy Nader, a new sister-focused reality series premiering August 26 on Freeform and Hulu, starring Brooks and her sisters, Mary Holland, Grace Ann and Sarah Jane.

Article continues below advertisement

In the interview, Sarah Jane explained what sets the show apart. “I think our story is just very unique… Every sister show is very entertaining and it’s fun to watch a sister bond, but our whole story of where we came from and being from Louisiana and this conservative, humble beginning is, I think, very unique because we’re all living such an opposite lifestyle now,” she shared.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @brooksnader/Instagram Brooks Nader is focusing on her new reality show, 'Love Thy Nader.'