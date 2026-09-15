Brooks Nader Nearly Spills Out of Cleavage-Baring Red Dress While Attending the 2026 Emmy Awards: Photos
Sept. 14 2026, Updated 11:25 p.m. ET
Brooks Nader wasn't shy about showing off some skin while attending the 2026 Emmy Awards.
The Baywatch star, 29, appeared to be channeling her upcoming lifeguard role as she stepped out in a red, figure-hugging dress with a keyhole cutout at the award show at Los Angeles' Peacock Theater on Monday, September 14.
Brooks Nader Showed Off Her Cleavage at the 2026 Emmys Red Carpet
The model styled her bright blonde hair in bombshell waves, completing the look with pointy-toe stiletto heels.
Brooks posed for photos on the red carpet alongside her sister and Love Thy Nader costar Sarah Jane Nader, who wore a slinky gold gown.
The reality TV star presented at the 2026 ceremony alongside her Baywatch reboot costars, Jessica Belkin, Noah Beck, Stephen Amell, Thaddeus LaGrone and Hassie Harrison.
Brooks Nader Set to Star in 'Baywatch' Reboot
Brooks is set to star alongside Stephen Amell, who plays the lead role of Hobie Buchannon, the son of David Hasselhoff's character, Mitch Buchannon, from the original 1989 series.
The reboot, filmed at Los Angeles' Venice Beach, wrapped up filming the first season in early August.
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Brooks Nader Set to Star in 'Baywatch' Reboot
Brooks will star in the 12-episode series as Selene, the "sharp-tongued captain of the Zuma Beach lifeguards."
"While she is excellent at her job, she and Baywatch Captain Hobie Buchannon have a very different approach to saving lives that is a constant source of friction," reads her official character description. "Never on good terms, their relationship only goes downhill after Hobie brings his daughter Charlie onto his team… and it becomes clear that their rivalry goes much deeper than lifeguarding."
'Out-of-Body Experience'
Brooks told People in April that stepping into the iconic red bathing suit was an "out-of-body experience" that "even the wardrobe people" were crying over.
"They were like, 'This is so big and this is so exciting.' And I feel like the energy with the cast and the crew and everybody involved is just spectacular and everyone's so excited to see it all come to life," she told the outlet. "I think everyone's going to love the show and everyone's working really hard. So it's exciting."
The Love Thy Nader star joked that she doesn't "run in normal motion anymore," adding, "That's my new personality, is running in slow-mo."
"I've been ready for this. I'm like, 'I got this.' I've been watching the videos of Pam [Anderson] and Carmen Electra. I'm ready for this," she continued. "I've been doing this in my mirror since I was like 10 years old. You know what I mean? So you'll like my run."
The Baywatch reboot is set to premiere on Fox in January 2027.