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Brooks Nader Flaunts Her Figure in Stunning Silk Bodysuit: See Hot Photos

Image of Brooks Nader posed for the camera in her new sexy Instagram post.
Source: MEGA;@brooksnader/Instagram

Brooks Nader posed for the camera in her new sexy Instagram post.

July 13 2026, Published 11:38 a.m. ET

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Brooks Nader, 29, looked amazing in her most recent Instagram post from Sunday, July 12.

In the snapshots, Nader wore a gorgeous cream silk bodysuit with lace detailing that cinched at the waist, showing off her enviable figure. The piece, designed by Anthony Vaccarello for YSL, was paired with sunglasses, and she left her blonde hair down.

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'Our Generation's Pamela Anderson'

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Image of Brooks Nader stunned in a silk YSL bodysuit.
Source: @brooksnader/Instagram

Brooks Nader stunned in a silk YSL bodysuit.

The model captioned her carousel, "Summer lovin 🤍," with friends and fans alike hyping her up in the comment section.

"Bodyody," one of her sisters, Sarah Jane Nader, commented.

"Every outfit you wear looks amazing!" gushed a fan.

Another wrote, "Summer looks amazing on you bestie."

"Our generation's Pamela Anderson," a fourth said, comparing her to the famous Baywatch star ahead of Nader's role in the reboot.

In the rest of the post, Nader seems to be focusing most of her energy on filming.

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Brooks Nader;David Hasselhoff
Source: MEGA

She plays lifeguard captain Selene.

Nader will star opposite Stephen Amell, who plays the lead role of Hobie Buchannon, the son of David Hasselhoff's original character Mitch Buchannon from the 1989 series.

She is set to play the role of the "sharp-tongued captain of the Zuma beach lifeguards," Selene.

“While she is excellent at her job, she and Baywatch Captain Hobie Buchannon have a very different approach to saving lives that is a constant source of friction,” according to her character's description.

“Never on good terms, their relationship only goes downhill after Hobie brings his daughter Charlie onto his team… and it becomes clear that their rivalry goes much deeper than lifeguarding,” the description continues.

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Noah Beck;Shay Mitchell;Jessica Belkin;Livvy Dunne.
Source: MEGA

The show premieres in early 2027.

The series starts years after the original Baywatch, and now Hobie is a captain following in his father Mitch's footsteps.

The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model will also be joined by Noah Beck, Shay Mitchell, Jessica Belkin and Livvy Dunne.

The reboot was announced in September 2025 and is set to premiere on Fox in January 2027.

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'Love Thy Nader' Season 2

Image of Brooks Nader is also filming her reality TV show 'Love Thy Nader.'
Source: MEGA

Brooks Nader is also filming her reality TV show 'Love Thy Nader.'

Nader has also been busy filming Season 2 of her hit reality show Love Thy Nader.

The show features the star and her three sisters, Mary Holland Nader, Grace Ann Nader and Sarah Jane. Their parents, Breaux Nader and Holland Greene Nader, also make appearances on the Hulu TV series.

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Mary Holland; Brooks Nader ;Grace Ann ; Sarah Jane
Source: MEGA

She stars alongside her sisters in the 'unhinged' TV series.

In May 2026, the sisters told Entertainment Tonight that they are "beyond excited" for Season 2 and wish they could "have cameras rolling all the time."

Without revealing too much, they teased it is "unhinged" and that there will be "sister fights, stolen jewelry, some destroyed dresses, ambulances, and blood." The ladies added they are in a "crazy industry" and are just trying to "navigate it together."

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