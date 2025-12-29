Brooks Nader Sets Pulses Racing as She Poses in Bath Alongside Sister Sarah Jane: See the Steamy Photo
Dec. 29 2025, Published 2:59 p.m. ET
Brooks Nader and her sister Sarah Jane sent temperatures soaring after posing for a sultry bath time snap.
The Dancing With the Stars alum, 28, and her younger sister, 23, could be seen smiling at each other from two green bathtubs facing one another in a photo posted to her Instagram Story on Sunday, December 28.
Both ladies were fully immersed in the bath, their sculpted shoulders exposed and hair loosely tied up.
Brooks and Sarah Jane Took a Sultry Bath Photo
“Yup matching baths for the queens,” read the caption.
The pair were seemingly taking a break from their luxurious family ski trip in Aspen over the Christmas holiday. They were joined by their sisters, Mary Holland and Grace Ann, and Olympic skier Lindsey Vonn.
Brooks Nader Enjoyed Luxurious Aspen Vacation
The Sports Illustrated model kept turning heads on her trip, later rocking a figure-hugging black dress cinched with a bold, thick belt that showcased her tiny waist.
The Love Thy Nader star is clearly enjoying the holiday season. Earlier this month, she joked that she was undergoing a cosmetic procedure as a present to her parents.
Brooks Nader Revealed Her Parent's 'Christmas Present'
“Got my lip filler dissolved, that’s my Christmas present to Mom & Dad lol,” she captioned a photo on December 23, which showed bruising around her bottom lip.
The change came weeks after Brooks listed all the cosmetic procedures she underwent in a November interview with Bustle.
Brooks Nader Confessed to Using Weight Loss Medication
The reality TV alum confessed to a nose job, veneers, "countless injectables" and a Botox neck lift. In addition, Brooks revealed that her career took off once she began using weight loss medication.
“If I didn’t get a job, I would say to [my old agency], ‘Can we get feedback from the client?’ The direct feedback was I needed to lose 30 pounds. I didn’t shed one tear over it. I don’t feel bad for myself. I just say, ‘The facts are they want me to lose weight. How can I achieve that?’” Brooks told the outlet. “The facts are that when I started GLP-1, my career took off. I’m not saying it’s OK. I’m not saying it’s right. I think everybody is different — but I lost 30 pounds, and I booked all the jobs.”