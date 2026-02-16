Brooks Nader Stuns in Low-Cut Bathing Suit After Suffering From Food Poisoning Mid-Flight: Photos

Article continues below advertisement

Brooks Nader is clearly living her best life despite having a rocky start to her birthday getaway. The model turned heads while celebrating her 29th birthday on what looked like a dreamy yacht trip in St. Barts. In one standout photo, she rocked a daring low-cut brown one-piece that showed off her toned figure. The plunging neckline and subtle cutouts added a bold twist, while the clean silhouette kept the vibe classy and chic.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @brooksnader/Instagram Brooks Nader celebrated her 29th birthday in St. Barts.

Article continues below advertisement

With the ocean sparkling behind her, Nader completed the look with oversized black sunglasses and layered gold statement necklaces. Her long blonde hair fell in soft waves over her shoulders as she posed confidently in front of sunlit windows. The entire scene looked straight out of a postcard.

Article continues below advertisement

In the snap, she held up a brown heart graphic that read, “Made it out alive,” giving fans a playful hint about the drama that came with the trip. Behind her, crystal-blue water and lush green hills created the ultimate tropical backdrop.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @brooksnader/Instagram The star wore a low-cut brown swimsuit on a yacht.

Article continues below advertisement

The caption appeared to reference a rough start to the reality star's birthday celebration. While flying out for the trip, the TV star suffered a severe case of food poisoning. Her youngest sister, Sarah Jane Nader, reposted photos showing Brooks lying on the floor wrapped in a blanket, surrounded by family.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: arah Jane Nader/Instagram; @brooksnader/Instagram Brooks Nader suffered food poisoning during her flight.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

“Very touch and go,” Sarah Jane wrote. “Food poisoning: 1. Brooksie: 0.” In another image, her father, Breaux Nader, helped her sip a drink while loved ones looked on with concern. “The things Breaux Nader has to deal with smh,” Sarah Jane joked.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @brooksnader/Instagram Brooks Nader quickly recovered and continued celebrating.

Article continues below advertisement

After landing, Brooks even shared a photo of an ambulance waiting on the runway. She kept her humor intact, writing, “If you don’t get picked up in an ambulance when you land, are you even having fun???” The photo also featured a cup labeled “Twenty Fine” in honor of her 29th birthday. Sarah Jane later edited the image and teased that her sister was actually “Twenty NOT Fine.”

Article continues below advertisement

Thankfully, the scary moment didn’t slow her down for long. Just hours later, Brooks posted a glowing selfie from a yacht. The Love Thy Nader star was soon back in action, tubing with her sisters and celebrating at a beach club.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @brooksnader/Instagram The reality star had a party at La Guérite Beach.