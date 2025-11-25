Brooks Nader Nearly Has a Nip Slip in Scandalous Snap
Nov. 25 2025, Published 10:46 a.m. ET
Brooks Nader gave fans a jolt after nearly flashing more than she planned in a steamy behind-the-scenes moment.
The Sports Illustrated model posted a close-up photo from her glam session on Instagram Stories, and her strapless fuzzy top slipped dangerously low.
She covered the close call with a red heart emoji right over her chest, making the whole moment even more of a tease.
While her glam team worked on her hair, Nader gazed off to the side, completely unaware of how close the outfit came to giving followers a full view.
The sultry snap dropped just as the DWTS alum celebrated some big news — she and her four sisters officially scored another season of their Hulu series Love Thy Nader, after the show debuted in August.
In a playful teaser, Mary Holland, Grace Ann, Sarah Jane and Brooks appeared in robes as they held up a newspaper announcing the next chapter with the headline, “Love Thy Nader Season 2 Leaked!!!”
“Buckle up, we’re taking y’all on another wild ride! @LoveThyNader Season 2 coming next year to Hulu & Freeform,” the sisters wrote in the caption.
They even sported matching cropped tops printed with “LOVE THY NADER SEASON 2.”
The Hulu series follows the four Louisiana-raised sisters as they trade their bayou roots for the chaos and glam of New York City. A Disney press release teased before Season 1 that viewers get an inside look at the “high-stakes world of modeling, the social scene of Manhattan’s elite,” and, of course, the romantic drama that comes with it.
Brooks also explained how perfectly the opportunity fell into place.
“To be honest, I know it’s a cliché and everyone says, ‘Oh my gosh, I want to be on reality TV,’ but the stars aligned perfectly and beautifully for us, and we’re so grateful for that,” she told Us Weekly at Hulu’s Get Real House on April 22. “It just so happened that the reality TV gods were on our side because chaos ensued immediately after we found out.”
“We grew up living in the same bedroom in Louisiana,” Brooks shared. “Everybody went off, had boyfriends, whatever. Somehow, we’re all back together living under the same roof as we were in Louisiana.”
Late-night host Jimmy Kimmel serves as co-executive producer alongside Rachel Tung, James “Baby Doll” Dixon and Brandon Panaligan.