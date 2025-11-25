or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News > Brooks Nader
OK LogoNEWS

Brooks Nader Nearly Has a Nip Slip in Scandalous Snap

brooks nader nip slip photos
Source: MEGA;@brooksnader/Instagram

Brooks Nader nearly experiences a nip slip in a scandalous photo.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Nov. 25 2025, Published 10:46 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Brooks Nader gave fans a jolt after nearly flashing more than she planned in a steamy behind-the-scenes moment.

Article continues below advertisement
image of Brooks Nader nearly had a wardrobe malfunction in a glam photo.
Source: @brooksnader/Instagram

Brooks Nader nearly had a wardrobe malfunction in a glam photo.

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Article continues below advertisement

The Sports Illustrated model posted a close-up photo from her glam session on Instagram Stories, and her strapless fuzzy top slipped dangerously low.

She covered the close call with a red heart emoji right over her chest, making the whole moment even more of a tease.

Article continues below advertisement

While her glam team worked on her hair, Nader gazed off to the side, completely unaware of how close the outfit came to giving followers a full view.

Article continues below advertisement
image of The star's Hulu show 'Love Thy Nader' has been renewed for another season.
Source: @maryhollandnader/TikTok;@sarahjanenader/Instgram

The star's Hulu show 'Love Thy Nader' has been renewed for another season.

Article continues below advertisement

The sultry snap dropped just as the DWTS alum celebrated some big news — she and her four sisters officially scored another season of their Hulu series Love Thy Nader, after the show debuted in August.

Article continues below advertisement
Source: @brooksnader/Instagram
MORE ON:
Brooks Nader

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

In a playful teaser, Mary Holland, Grace Ann, Sarah Jane and Brooks appeared in robes as they held up a newspaper announcing the next chapter with the headline, “Love Thy Nader Season 2 Leaked!!!”

“Buckle up, we’re taking y’all on another wild ride! @LoveThyNader Season 2 coming next year to Hulu & Freeform,” the sisters wrote in the caption.

They even sported matching cropped tops printed with “LOVE THY NADER SEASON 2.”

Article continues below advertisement
image of The series follows Brooks Nader and her sisters in New York City.
Source: @brooksnader/Instagram;@sarahjanenader/Instagram

The series follows Brooks Nader and her sisters in New York City.

Article continues below advertisement

The Hulu series follows the four Louisiana-raised sisters as they trade their bayou roots for the chaos and glam of New York City. A Disney press release teased before Season 1 that viewers get an inside look at the “high-stakes world of modeling, the social scene of Manhattan’s elite,” and, of course, the romantic drama that comes with it.

Brooks also explained how perfectly the opportunity fell into place.

“To be honest, I know it’s a cliché and everyone says, ‘Oh my gosh, I want to be on reality TV,’ but the stars aligned perfectly and beautifully for us, and we’re so grateful for that,” she told Us Weekly at Hulu’s Get Real House on April 22. “It just so happened that the reality TV gods were on our side because chaos ensued immediately after we found out.”

Article continues below advertisement
image of Jimmy Kimmel is one of the show’s co-executive producers.
Source: Disney

Jimmy Kimmel is one of the show’s co-executive producers.

Article continues below advertisement

“We grew up living in the same bedroom in Louisiana,” Brooks shared. “Everybody went off, had boyfriends, whatever. Somehow, we’re all back together living under the same roof as we were in Louisiana.”

Late-night host Jimmy Kimmel serves as co-executive producer alongside Rachel Tung, James “Baby Doll” Dixon and Brandon Panaligan.

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.