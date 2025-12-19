Brooks Nader's Breakup Bombshell: Reality Star Reveals Gleb Savchenko 'Sued' Her Amid Cheating Claims

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen/YouTube Brooks Nader appeared on 'Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen.'

Host Andy Cohen asked whether he apologized for his infidelity, to which she replied, “No. He like, sued me.” Nader also broke down the first time they had s-- — and it was sooner than one might think. “We started being intimate day one… before Good Morning America,” she disclosed. “The day I met him, the meet and greet. I was newly divorced and so I told them, ‘Give me the hottest, douchiest guy,’ and they gave me Gleb. I felt as though there was so much sexual tension on the first day we met that it would just get worse and worse, and I just wanted to see what we’re working with.”

Source: Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen/YouTube Brooks Nader recounted the first time she was intimate with Gleb Savchenko.

The Love Thy Nader star continued, “I was like, ‘Let’s just get that over with. We’re not gonna win.’ So, you know…[the s--] was great, oh my god. Dancers know how to… and I heard that from a lot of people, and it’s true. Highly recommend. Don’t marry the dancer, but f--- the dancer.”

Source: MEGA Brooks Nader was interested in pursuing Gleb Savchenko as soon as she met him.

Nader previously married Billy Haire in 2019, and news broke of their separation in May 2024. She and Savchenko dated on and off for approximately seven months, beginning in late 2024.

Brooks Nader Admits She Was 'in Love' With Gleb Savchenko

Source: MEGA Brooks Nader was partnered with Gleb Savchenko on 'Dancing With the Stars.'

Earlier this year, Brooks suspected Gleb cheated on her. However, he denied the statement, saying he was blindsided. He was "surprised to learn" through the media "that Brooks has ended our relationship." On Brooks' Hulu show, viewers learn about their split. “I think one of the hardest scenes was at the beginning with all of the Gleb drama, just watching Brooks cry, and we feel everything that our sisters feel,” Grace Ann previously shared. “That was definitely hard to watch back.” On the Monday, May 12, episode of the "Chicks in the Office" podcast, Nader clarified that her relationship with the dancer was more than just a “showmance.” "People ask me that every day. They're like, 'It was a joke right? Why are you sad you and your fake boyfriend broke up?'" she dished. "So day 1, when I met him, I was like, ‘Oh this is perfect.’ This isn’t going to go anywhere serious. I know exactly what I’m going to do here, and it’s going to be like a bit. Day 2, I was in love, and it wasn’t a bit anymore, and I was actually really, really into him."

Brooks Nader's Sister Reveals Her 'Trailer Was Shaking' While Gleb Savchenko Was Inside

Source: MEGA Brooks Nader accused Gleb Savchenko of cheating on her.