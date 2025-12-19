or
Brooks Nader's Breakup Bombshell: Reality Star Reveals Gleb Savchenko 'Sued' Her Amid Cheating Claims

Photo of Brooks Nader and Gleb Savchenko
Source: Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen/YouTube/MEGA

On 'Watch What Happens Live,' Brooks Nader exposed ex Gleb Savchenko for suing her.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Dec. 19 2025, Published 11:33 a.m. ET

Brooks Nader’s messy breakup with Gleb Savchenko was almost taken to court.

During the Thursday, December 18, episode of Watch What Happens Live, the reality star, 28, exposed her ex for suing her when they called it quits.

Nader has accused her former Dancing With the Stars partner, 42, of being unfaithful to her while they were together.

Source: Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen/YouTube

Brooks Nader appeared on 'Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen.'

Host Andy Cohen asked whether he apologized for his infidelity, to which she replied, “No. He like, sued me.”

Nader also broke down the first time they had s-- — and it was sooner than one might think.

“We started being intimate day one… before Good Morning America,” she disclosed. “The day I met him, the meet and greet. I was newly divorced and so I told them, ‘Give me the hottest, douchiest guy,’ and they gave me Gleb. I felt as though there was so much sexual tension on the first day we met that it would just get worse and worse, and I just wanted to see what we’re working with.”

Image of Brooks Nader recounted the first time she was intimate with Gleb Savchenko.
Source: Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen/YouTube

Brooks Nader recounted the first time she was intimate with Gleb Savchenko.

The Love Thy Nader star continued, “I was like, ‘Let’s just get that over with. We’re not gonna win.’ So, you know…[the s--] was great, oh my god. Dancers know how to… and I heard that from a lot of people, and it’s true. Highly recommend. Don’t marry the dancer, but f--- the dancer.”

Image of Brooks Nader was interested in pursuing Gleb Savchenko as soon as she met him.
Source: MEGA

Brooks Nader was interested in pursuing Gleb Savchenko as soon as she met him.

Nader previously married Billy Haire in 2019, and news broke of their separation in May 2024. She and Savchenko dated on and off for approximately seven months, beginning in late 2024.

Brooks Nader Admits She Was 'in Love' With Gleb Savchenko

Image of Brooks Nader was partnered with Gleb Savchenko on 'Dancing With the Stars.'
Source: MEGA

Brooks Nader was partnered with Gleb Savchenko on 'Dancing With the Stars.'

Earlier this year, Brooks suspected Gleb cheated on her. However, he denied the statement, saying he was blindsided.

He was "surprised to learn" through the media "that Brooks has ended our relationship."

On Brooks' Hulu show, viewers learn about their split.

“I think one of the hardest scenes was at the beginning with all of the Gleb drama, just watching Brooks cry, and we feel everything that our sisters feel,” Grace Ann previously shared. “That was definitely hard to watch back.”

On the Monday, May 12, episode of the "Chicks in the Office" podcast, Nader clarified that her relationship with the dancer was more than just a “showmance.”

"People ask me that every day. They're like, 'It was a joke right? Why are you sad you and your fake boyfriend broke up?'" she dished. "So day 1, when I met him, I was like, ‘Oh this is perfect.’ This isn’t going to go anywhere serious. I know exactly what I’m going to do here, and it’s going to be like a bit. Day 2, I was in love, and it wasn’t a bit anymore, and I was actually really, really into him."

Brooks Nader's Sister Reveals Her 'Trailer Was Shaking' While Gleb Savchenko Was Inside

Image of Brooks Nader accused Gleb Savchenko of cheating on her.
Source: MEGA

Brooks Nader accused Gleb Savchenko of cheating on her.

Nader's sister Grace Ann Nader added, "Every time I visited Brooks’ trailer — the trailer was shaking every single time. I never wanted to go in there. I was always knocking. He was always at our house, it was just a lot. So, I think it was very real."

