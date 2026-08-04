Bruce Springsteen Reveals Wife Patti Scialfa 'Is in Remission' After Multiple Myeloma Diagnosis

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Bruce Springsteen is celebrating encouraging news about his wife, Patti Scialfa. During the annual Pan-Mass Challenge, a charity bike ride that raises money for cancer research and treatment at the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, the 76-year-old music icon shared that Scialfa’s health has taken a positive turn after years of battling multiple myeloma. Scialfa “has been living with her multiple myeloma for over eight years, but now thankfully she is in remission,” Springsteen announced.

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Source: @SpringNuts_/X Bruce Springsteen revealed that Patti Scialfa is now in remission after living with multiple myeloma for more than eight years.

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“We’re a little late, but here we are and it’s a pleasure to be with you,” Springsteen said in a video shared on X. “Since 1980, you have inspired a community that has done something remarkable. You’ve never stopped believing that ordinary people can make an extraordinary difference. And because of that countless lives have been saved.” He also reflected on the millions of families impacted by cancer, saying it is important to remember that “hope has a face.”

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Here is @springsteen beautiful speech about Patti's cancer battle and an acoustic performance of "Born to Run" fundraising for last Saturday's Dana-Farber Cancer Institute in Boston's Pan-Mass Challenge. Glad to know Patti is doing well and is in remission. 🙏🏼 #springsteen pic.twitter.com/kA6BOujpqQ — Spring-Nuts (@SpringNuts_) August 3, 2026 Source: @SpringNuts_/X

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Springsteen Honors Healthcare Workers

Source: MEGA Bruce Springsteen shared the hopeful update while speaking at the Pan-Mass Challenge, a charity event supporting cancer research and treatment.

The legendary rocker went on to recognize the medical professionals who stand beside patients throughout their cancer journeys. “It’s our physician who refuses to stop searching and caring, [and] it’s our nurse who sits beside us when we’re scared and always makes our journey just a little bit easier,” he said. “I’ve spent my life writing songs about the people who keep believing when life gives them every reason not to and for those who refuse to leave someone behind. That’s always been the best of America to Patti and I,” he continued. “Now, more than ever, the world needs more everyday heroes like the folks who make up the PMC.” Springsteen also treated attendees to an acoustic performance of his classic hit “Born to Run.”

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Scialfa Has Been Living With Multiple Myeloma Since 2018

Source: MEGA Bruce Springsteen thanked doctors and nurses for the care they provide to cancer patients and their families.

Springsteen has previously been open about Scialfa’s diagnosis and how it has changed their lives. In a profile with The Times of London published on October 2024, the singer — who shares children Evan, 36, Jessica, 34, and Samuel, 32, with Scialfa — reflected on her health journey after she was diagnosed with multiple myeloma in 2018. “They found it early on and she’s got really good doctors, who have helped a lot. But it does fatigue her, very intensely, and that’s a problem,” he explained, noting that the family has adjusted their daily routines to accommodate her health. "She’s doing good," the musician also shared in the documentary. "We caught it early, which was important."

Why Scialfa Stepped Away From Touring

Source: MEGA Patti Scialfa has previously explained that her diagnosis has limited her ability to tour.