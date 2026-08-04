Bruce Springsteen Reveals Wife Patti Scialfa 'Is in Remission' After Multiple Myeloma Diagnosis
Aug. 4 2026, Published 8:45 a.m. ET
Bruce Springsteen is celebrating encouraging news about his wife, Patti Scialfa.
During the annual Pan-Mass Challenge, a charity bike ride that raises money for cancer research and treatment at the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, the 76-year-old music icon shared that Scialfa’s health has taken a positive turn after years of battling multiple myeloma.
Scialfa “has been living with her multiple myeloma for over eight years, but now thankfully she is in remission,” Springsteen announced.
“We’re a little late, but here we are and it’s a pleasure to be with you,” Springsteen said in a video shared on X. “Since 1980, you have inspired a community that has done something remarkable. You’ve never stopped believing that ordinary people can make an extraordinary difference. And because of that countless lives have been saved.”
He also reflected on the millions of families impacted by cancer, saying it is important to remember that “hope has a face.”
Springsteen Honors Healthcare Workers
The legendary rocker went on to recognize the medical professionals who stand beside patients throughout their cancer journeys.
“It’s our physician who refuses to stop searching and caring, [and] it’s our nurse who sits beside us when we’re scared and always makes our journey just a little bit easier,” he said.
“I’ve spent my life writing songs about the people who keep believing when life gives them every reason not to and for those who refuse to leave someone behind. That’s always been the best of America to Patti and I,” he continued. “Now, more than ever, the world needs more everyday heroes like the folks who make up the PMC.”
Springsteen also treated attendees to an acoustic performance of his classic hit “Born to Run.”
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Scialfa Has Been Living With Multiple Myeloma Since 2018
Springsteen has previously been open about Scialfa’s diagnosis and how it has changed their lives.
In a profile with The Times of London published on October 2024, the singer — who shares children Evan, 36, Jessica, 34, and Samuel, 32, with Scialfa — reflected on her health journey after she was diagnosed with multiple myeloma in 2018.
“They found it early on and she’s got really good doctors, who have helped a lot. But it does fatigue her, very intensely, and that’s a problem,” he explained, noting that the family has adjusted their daily routines to accommodate her health.
"She’s doing good," the musician also shared in the documentary. "We caught it early, which was important."
Why Scialfa Stepped Away From Touring
Springsteen, who married Scialfa in 1991, said they wanted fans to understand why she had been absent from the E Street Band's performances.
"She hadn’t played in the band in a long time, and people I don’t think knew why. ‘Where’s Patti?’" he recalled.
“We’ve worked out that she can come out and sing a few songs, and it’s important that the fans know what’s going on because they haven’t seen her in five years,” he said. “Patti decided she owed that to her audience.”
Scialfa, who has been a member of the E Street Band since 1984, also opened up about adjusting to life after her diagnosis in the documentary Road Diary.
“With those first performances, it felt so good to be back onstage. Touring has become a challenge for me,” she shared. “In 2018, well, Bruce and I were doing a play on Broadway. I was diagnosed with early stage multiple myeloma.”
“This affects my immune system, so I just have to be careful what I choose to do and where I choose to go,” she continued. “Every once in a while, I come to a show or two and I can sing a few songs onstage, and that’s been a treat. That’s the new normal for me right now, and I’m OK with that.”