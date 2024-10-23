Bruce Springsteen Thinks About 'Mortality' Amid Wife Patti Scialfa's Cancer Battle
Bruce Springsteen admitted he's thinking about the future amid his wife's Patti Scialfa's cancer battle.
At the Los Angeles premiere of Road Diary: Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band on October 22, he addressed the audience with heartfelt words.
“Hey, you get up around our age, and those are the things you’re thinking about,” Springsteen, 75, shared. “Patti and I have had to deal with her illness, and you’re worried about … it is a part of your life now, questions of mortality, and it just becomes a part of your life.”
In a profile for The Times of London published on October 19, Springsteen, who shares three children — Evan, 34, Jessica, 32, and Samuel, 30, with Scialfa — reflected on his wife’s battle with multiple myeloma, which she was diagnosed with in 2018.
“They found it early on and she’s got really good doctors, who have helped a lot. But it does fatigue her, very intensely, and that’s a problem,” he explained, adding how her condition pushed them to adjust their lives and routines around her health needs.
"She’s doing good," the band member shared in the documentary. "We caught it early, which was important."
Springsteen, who tied the knot with the performer in 1991, emphasized the importance of being transparent about Scialfa’s health situation.
"She hadn’t played in the band in a long time, and people I don’t think knew why. ‘Where’s Patti?’" he mentioned.
“We’ve worked out that she can come out and sing a few songs, and it’s important that the fans know what’s going on because they haven’t seen her in five years,” he said. “Patti decided she owed that to her audience.”
For Scialfa, who has been a core member of the E Street Band since 1984, adjusting to her diagnosis has meant re-thinking her role on the band’s world tour.
“With those first performances, it felt so good to be back onstage. Touring has become a challenge for me,” she mentioned in Road Diary. “In 2018, well, Bruce and I were doing a play on Broadway. I was diagnosed with early stage multiple myeloma.”
“This affects my immune system, so I just have to be careful what I choose to do and where I choose to go,” she shared. “Every once in a while, I come to a show or two and I can sing a few songs onstage, and that’s been a treat. That’s the new normal for me right now, and I’m OK with that.”
People covered the documentary's premiere.