or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > Health > Bruce Springsteen
OK LogoHEALTH

Bruce Springsteen Thinks About 'Mortality' Amid Wife Patti Scialfa's Cancer Battle

bruce springsteen life questions cancer
Source: MEGA

Bruce Springsteen said 'questions of mortality' cross his mind amid Patti Scialfa's cancer battle.

By:

Oct. 23 2024, Published 4:47 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Bruce Springsteen admitted he's thinking about the future amid his wife's Patti Scialfa's cancer battle.

Article continues below advertisement

At the Los Angeles premiere of Road Diary: Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band on October 22, he addressed the audience with heartfelt words.

“Hey, you get up around our age, and those are the things you’re thinking about,” Springsteen, 75, shared. “Patti and I have had to deal with her illness, and you’re worried about … it is a part of your life now, questions of mortality, and it just becomes a part of your life.”

Article continues below advertisement

In a profile for The Times of London published on October 19, Springsteen, who shares three children — Evan, 34, Jessica, 32, and Samuel, 30, with Scialfa — reflected on his wife’s battle with multiple myeloma, which she was diagnosed with in 2018.

“They found it early on and she’s got really good doctors, who have helped a lot. But it does fatigue her, very intensely, and that’s a problem,” he explained, adding how her condition pushed them to adjust their lives and routines around her health needs.

Article continues below advertisement
springsteen reflects on love and loss
Source: MEGA

Bruce Springsteen opened up about her wife's six-year battle with multiple myeloma.

Article continues below advertisement

"She’s doing good," the band member shared in the documentary. "We caught it early, which was important."

Springsteen, who tied the knot with the performer in 1991, emphasized the importance of being transparent about Scialfa’s health situation.

Article continues below advertisement
bruce springsteen mortality patti scialfa
Source: MEGA

The documentary 'Road Diary: Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band' explores the lives of the band members.

Article continues below advertisement

"She hadn’t played in the band in a long time, and people I don’t think knew why. ‘Where’s Patti?’" he mentioned.

“We’ve worked out that she can come out and sing a few songs, and it’s important that the fans know what’s going on because they haven’t seen her in five years,” he said. “Patti decided she owed that to her audience.”

MORE ON:
Bruce Springsteen

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

For Scialfa, who has been a core member of the E Street Band since 1984, adjusting to her diagnosis has meant re-thinking her role on the band’s world tour.

Article continues below advertisement
patti scialfa health challenges springsteen
Source: MEGA

The duo are both members of E Street Band.

Article continues below advertisement

“With those first performances, it felt so good to be back onstage. Touring has become a challenge for me,” she mentioned in Road Diary. “In 2018, well, Bruce and I were doing a play on Broadway. I was diagnosed with early stage multiple myeloma.”

Article continues below advertisement
bruce springsteen patti scialfa cancer battle
Source: MEGA

The E Street Band is a group of musicians that has been backing Bruce Springsteen since the 1970s.

Article continues below advertisement

“This affects my immune system, so I just have to be careful what I choose to do and where I choose to go,” she shared. “Every once in a while, I come to a show or two and I can sing a few songs onstage, and that’s been a treat. That’s the new normal for me right now, and I’m OK with that.”

People covered the documentary's premiere.

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2024 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.