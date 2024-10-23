Bruce Springsteen Thinks About 'Mortality' Amid Wife Patti Scialfa's Cancer Battle

At the Los Angeles premiere of Road Diary: Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band on October 22, he addressed the audience with heartfelt words.

“Hey, you get up around our age, and those are the things you’re thinking about,” Springsteen, 75, shared. “Patti and I have had to deal with her illness, and you’re worried about … it is a part of your life now, questions of mortality, and it just becomes a part of your life.”