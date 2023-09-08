Bruce Springsteen's Health Scare: Singer Forced to Cancel Shows to Avoid 'Something Worse' From Happening to Him
After Bruce Springsteen announced he has to cancel some shows to undergo treatment for symptoms of peptic ulcer disease, a source claimed the singer was forced to cut his performances short to prevent "something worse" from happening to him.
"Bruce has had a rough couple of years," an insider revealed. "He's had COVID several times and even had to pull the plug on shows in August due to getting the latest strain. This was just a couple of weeks ago, and it really takes a toll on someone of his age."
The insider claimed the 73-year-old's inner circle, including his wife, Patti Scialfa, and his E Street bandmates, told him to take a break so that his health doesn't deteriorate.
The "Dancing in the Dark" rocker "hasn't been the same" since undergoing throat surgery in 2013.
"It has really had an impact on his overall well-being," the source continued. "Everyone wants him to just focus on his health and not push himself."
Springsteen is devastated to not be performing for his fans, according to the insider. "Bruce hates not being able to do what he loves," they said. "Although an ulcer doesn't sound serious, it can be and can require surgery."
"Bruce isn't dying which is the best-case scenario — he isn't hiding from any other lingering problems, the ulcers that he has are just kicking his a** and making it very uncomfortable to perform the way that he and his fans expect," another insider added. "Bruce is in amazing shape and with this setback, it just sucks because once Bruce is on tour, he fully encompasses himself with it. It is who he is, so this bump in the road frustrates the h--- out of him, but his stubborn nature was nurtured by his band mates and wife who convinced him to get healthy now so something worse doesn't happen down the line."
On Wednesday, September 6, Springsteen told his fans the bad news.
“Over here on E Street, we’re heartbroken to have to postpone these shows. First, apologies to our fabulous Philly fans who we missed a few weeks ago. We’ll be back to pick these shows up and then some," the message read. "Thank you for your understanding and support. We’ve been having a blast at our US shows and we’re looking forward to more great times. We’ll be back soon."
The source spoke to DailyMail.com.