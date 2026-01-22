or
Bruce Willis' Daughter Rumer Flaunts Her Fit Figure in Bikini as She Cuddles Her Child: Photo

rumer willis bikini cuddles child
Source: MEGA;@rumerwillis/Instagram

Rumer Willis shared a photo showing her fit figure in a floral bikini while cuddling her daughter.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Jan. 22 2026, Published 7:56 a.m. ET

Rumer Willis is embracing motherhood.

The actress and singer, who is the eldest daughter of Bruce Willis and Demi Moore, recently shared a candid mirror photo that captured a tender moment between her and her baby girl, Louetta, whom she shares with ex Derek Thomas.

Rumer Willis shared a sweet photo with her daughter, Louetta.
Source: @rumerwillis/Instagram

Rumer Willis shared a sweet photo with her daughter, Louetta.

In the image, Rumer held her little one close in front of wooden locker-style cabinets. She showed off her fit figure in a colorful floral bikini and paired it with a cozy knit beanie.

Louetta, wearing a pink one-piece swimsuit and matching hat, smiled brightly as Rumer leaned in to plant a gentle kiss on her cheek.

Source: @rumerwillis/Instagram
The post was part of a larger Instagram update where Rumer reflected on the little moments she’s been cherishing lately.

“Some things that I am treasuring from this week.…and yes I ate a sneaky bite of the chicken dish I made before I took a pic it was too good 🌀,” she wrote.

Rumer Willis has been navigating single motherhood since splitting from Derek Thomas.
Source: @rumerwillis/Instagram

Rumer Willis has been navigating single motherhood since splitting from Derek Thomas.

This fun mother-daughter moment comes after Rumer opened up about the ups and downs of being a solo mom.

“Just had a good cry in the woods … some days being a single mom is hard,” Rumer, 37, captioned a tear-filled video on Instagram Stories. “She is not hard (ever) but some days doing everything alone can be.”

In the video, the House Bunny star went makeup-free with her blonde hair in a messy bun. She wiped away tears before flashing a smiling thumbs-up. The clip was followed by a reposted quote that read, “I will succeed because I am insane.”

Louetta smiled as Rumer Willis kissed her cheek.
Source: @rumerwillis/Instagram

Louetta smiled as Rumer Willis kissed her cheek.

This comes a year after Rumer confirmed her split from Derek in August 2024 during an AMA Uncensored session on Instagram Stories.

When asked, “Are you and Derek still a couple?” she replied, “Nope I am single momming it and co-parenting. I'm so grateful for Lou. She is the best thing in my life and I’m forever grateful I was able to have the time in that relationship for her to come into my life.”

Though it’s unclear when the couple first got together, they confirmed in December 2022 that they were expecting their first child. Louetta became the first grandchild of Bruce and Demi.

Bruce Willis' face lights up whenever he sees his granddaughter.
Source: @rumerwillis/Instagram

Bruce Willis’ face lights up whenever he sees his granddaughter.

In May 2025, Rumer opened up about the “bond” between her daughter and her dad, despite his 2022 frontotemporal dementia diagnosis.

"Even with my dad, given the challenges that he's dealing with, whenever we go over there to visit, his face just lights up and he gets so excited and is so sweet with her," she told a news outlet. "My family is so incredible with her. I feel so lucky, and she's so lucky. I mean, they are obsessed with her."

