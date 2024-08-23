Rumer Willis and Baby Daddy Derek Richard Thomas Split, Actress Reveals She Wants More Kids Even If She Doesn't Have a Partner
Rumer Willis and baby daddy Derek Richard Thomas have gone their separate ways.
The actress revealed the sad news during a morning Q&A with fans on Friday, August 23.
After an Instagram follower asked if she and Thomas were "still a couple," she replied, "Nope I am single momming it and co-parenting."
"I'm so grateful for Lou," the 36-year-old added, referring to their 1-year-old daughter. "She is the best thing in my life and I am forever grateful I was able to have the time in that relationship for her to come into my life."
It's unclear when exactly the exes first started dating, though she first hinted at their romance in the summer of 2022.
The pair was still together this past Father's Day, as Thomas made a gushing Instagram post to their little girl and the Sorority Row star.
"I love you, Louetta. Thank you for changing my life and transforming me into a better person. Being your father is the greatest joy of my life. It’s an honor to be your guide as you teach me how to live," the musician gushed. "Thank you you for existing and thank you to your mother @rumerwillis for being my loving partner on this journey of parenthood. I love you both."
The split hasn't deterred Willis' desire to have a big family, as the famous offspring revealed she wants to have "six or seven kids" in total.
When Demi Moore's eldest child was asked if she would welcome a baby while single, she confessed, "Definitely because having siblings is one of the best parts of my entire life."
Aside from sisters Tallulah and Scout, she has half-sisters Mabel and Evelyn, whom dad Bruce Willis welcomed with wife Emma Heming Willis. The mom-of-one called the girls "my best friends and favorite people and I want that for Louo [sic]. So open to whatever that looks like in the future."
Aside from parenting, Rumer has been focused on her dad, 69, who was diagnosed with dementia.
In her social media chat, the House Bunny actress gushed over her "love" for the movie icon and assured fans he's doing "great."
Last year, Rumer shared a few adorable photos of Bruce with his first grandchild.
"Seeing my father hold my daughter today was something I will treasure for the rest of my life," she captioned the upload. "His sweetness and love for her was so pure and beautiful."