Bruce Willis' Loved Ones Share Throwback Photo of Actor in Easter Bunny Movie Costume as They Support Star Amid Dementia Battle
Bruce Willis' loved ones are keeping his acting legacy alive amid the actor's dementia battle and Hollywood retirement.
On Sunday, April 20, Willis' wife, Emma Heming Willis, posted an Instagram Story photo of the star in a pink bunny costume from the 1994 movie North.
The dad-of-five's daughter Tallulah Willis — whom he shares with ex-wife Demi Moore — also posted an image of him in the outfit, captioning the shot, "Papi the Bunny!!! Happy Easter buddos."
Fans loved the throwback tribute, commenting on Tallulah's post, "omg literally iconic," while another said, "he’s so cool omg !! 🐰💓."
"Only the coolest guys can pull off a pink bunny suit. Your dad and Matthew Perry. ❤️🤗," a third admirer wrote, referring to when the latter wore an Easter bunny outfit on Friends.
Demi also shares daughters Rumer Willis and Scout Willis with her former husband, who has daughters Mabel and Evelyn with Emma.
The Die Hard star's loved ones have come together to help him after he stepped away from the spotlight due to an aphasia diagnosis in 2022, which was followed by a frontotemporal dementia diagnosis in 2023.
Despite losing some his verbal skills, Rumer revealed last month that her dad was "doing great."
In fact, in February, Emma shared a video of her husband greeting fireman and shaking their hands amid the catastrophic L.A. wildfires.
"Spotting a first responder, Bruce never missed a chance to show his gratitude with a heartfelt handshake and a 'thank you for your service,'" the mom-of-two captioned the black and white video. "Yesterday was no different ❤️🤍💙."
Nonetheless, the couple has their bad days as well, and when the late Gene Hackman — who was diagnosed with Alzheimer's — and his wife, Betsy Arakawa, both died in February, it prompted Emma to speak out about the hardships of being someone's full-time caregiver.
"I do really believe that there is some learning in this story. It’s just made me think of this broader story, and that is that caregivers need care too and that they are vital," the model explained in an Instagram video. "It is so important that we show up for them so that they can continue to show up for their person."
Emma said there's a "misconception that caregivers [have] got it figured out," which isn't always true.
As OK! shared, Betsy died at age 65 from hantavirus pulmonary syndrome, which can be caught from rats living in one's home. Gene was 95 when he died from Alzheimer's complications and heart disease.