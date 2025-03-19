Rumer Willis Reveals Ailing Dad Bruce, 70, Is 'Doing Great' Amid Dementia Battle: Watch
Rumer Willis shared some positive news about her father Bruce Willis’ condition amid his battle with frontotemporal dementia.
In a social media post from Tuesday, March 18, the eldest daughter of the Die Hard alum and his former wife, Demi Moore, answered a fan’s question about the actor’s health.
“How's your dad doing?” they asked, to which Rumer stated, “He's doing great, thank you for asking.”
“It is actually his 70th birthday tomorrow so please wish my papa a big happy birthday,” she added of her father, who was born on March 19.
The blonde beauty was all smiles while discussing the patriarch as she sat in front of the couch in a red and white ensemble.
Rumer also gave her dad — who also shares daughters Scout and Tallulah with Demi — a shout-out in honor of his birthday.
“To the King…I love you Daddio Happy 70th Birthday papa,” she penned alongside a video of Bruce and Demi dancing side by side.
In response, fans gushed over the sweet clip.
“He’s still got it. 🔥,” one person wrote, while another said, “1 of the COOLEST guys ever.. 😎.”
A third raved, “Thanking the gawds for those 2 and the legacy they created with you and your sisters ❤️❤️❤️ thank you for sharing your lives, for being raw and real with the challenges of life ❤️❤️❤️ happy birthday 🥳,” as a fourth user stated, “HAPPY SEVEN-ZERO 🎉🕺🎂💖.”
As OK! previously reported, the Willis family revealed the actor was diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia in 2023.
Two years later, in February 2025, Rumer gave insight into his health, noting that the brood— which also includes Bruce’s second wife, Emma Heming Willis, and their two daughters, Mabel and Evelyn — has gotten through the hard times together.
“He's doing great. I think, obviously as many people in California, the thing we're all kind of the most scared, dealing with is just fires and wanting to make sure everything is okay,” the mother-of-one said, referencing the recent wildfires. “Because my family, we're all so close, I think what's so beautiful is the way that we rally around each other, [it's] so lovely, because we really are a unit.”
Rumer also gave her parents credit for keeping a strong and civil relationship despite their 2000 divorce.
“I think the thing I'm most grateful for is that even when they split up, they created such a beautiful foundation of prioritizing my sisters and I, that I never felt like I had to choose or like, they never played against each other,” she explained.
“We were a family, and we still are very much a family no matter what… And not only did I feel like that has set me up in my life to have such a beautiful foundation of my own family, but now, as I'm working through co-parenting as well, I feel deep gratitude for the example they've set,” Rumer added.