Bruce Willis Makes Rare Appearance to Happily Greet First Responders Amid L.A. Wildfires Despite Heartbreaking Dementia Diagnosis: Watch

"I’ve never tried to sugarcoat anything for them," the model said of her kids. "They’ve grown up with Bruce declining over the years. I’m not trying to shield them from it."

"What I learned from our therapist was that if children ask questions, they’re ready to know the answer. If we could see that Bruce was struggling, I would address it with the kids so they could understand," she explained.

"But this disease is chronic, progressive, and terminal. There is no cure," the mom-of-two continued. "Obviously, I don’t like to speak about the terminal side of this with them, nor have they asked. They know that Daddy’s not going to get better."