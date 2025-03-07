or
Gene Hackman and Wife Betsy Arakawa's Causes of Death Revealed After Pair's Puzzling Passings

Gene Hackman and his wife's cause of death were recently revealed.

March 7 2025, Published 4:40 p.m. ET

Dr. Heather Jarrell, Chief Medical Examiner for New Mexico at the office of the Medical Investigator, revealed the causes of death of Gene Hackman and his wife, Betsy Arakawa.

According to Dr. Jarrell, Hackman passed away due to hypertensive atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease with Alzheimer's disease as a significant contributing factor. The authorities believe he died on February 18.

Gene Hackman and Betsy Arakawa's deaths have been called 'suspicious.'

On the other hand, Arakawa's cause of death was revealed as hantavirus pulmonary syndrome, with the report stating "the cause of death is natural."

Officials believe she passed away on the evening of February 11. The family received the autopsy findings before they were shared with the press.

Pills were found near Betsy Arakawa, which are being called 'very important evidence.'

Hackman, 95, and Arakawa, 64, were tragically found dead inside their residence in Santa Fe, New Mexico, as confirmed by the Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office.

The Sheriff's Office reported the incident as follows: "On February 26, 2025, at approximately 1:45 pm, Santa Fe County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to an address on Old Sunset Trail in Hyde Park where Gene Hackman and his wife Betsy Arakawa, and a dog were found deceased. Foul play is not suspected as a factor in those deaths at this time, however, [the] exact cause of death has not been determined."

