Bruce Willis Responsible for Cutting Multiple Takes While Filming 'Die Hard' Due to Being 'Funny' on Set

As OK! previously reported, Willis' family is determined to make this holiday season "special" for the 68-year-old actor.

"Christmas will be very special for the family this year. And bittersweet, too," an insider said of the blended brood, which includes his wife, Emma Heming, and their two daughters, as well as his ex-wife, Demi Moore, and their three adult daughters.

"It’s heartbreaking as his memory gets worse, but his love never falters. His eyes still light up around his loved ones, who cherish every single day with Bruce," the source shared with an outlet. "But this Christmas just feels different, because — you never know — it could be his last."