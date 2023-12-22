Bruce Willis Responsible for Cutting Multiple Takes While Filming 'Die Hard' Due to Being 'Funny' on Set
Bruce Willis' performance in the iconic action film Die Hard has been praised by director/cinematographer Jan de Bont, who recently appeared on the "A Cinematic Christmas Journey" podcast to discuss the film's lasting impact.
35 years after its release, Die Hard continues to resonate with audiences and solidify Willis' status as an action star.
In the podcast's season 2 finale, de Bont, who served as the cinematographer on Die Hard, sat down with co-host Peter Billingsley to reflect on the film.
According to de Bont, Willis was the perfect choice to bring something new to the action genre.
Die Hard, the highly debatable Christmas movie, is known for its intense and thrilling action sequences, but de Bont credits Willis with adding a levity to the set that created a unique dynamic.
"Bruce was so funny," de Bont admitted. "I broke a few takes by laughing because he was just hilarious."
Billingsley also shared that the crew wrote much of the dialogue during the shooting process, emphasizing the collaborative and creative atmosphere on set. Willis embraced this technique, according to de Bont, and his comedic timing and delivery brought a new dimension to the film.
Willis' portrayal of John McClane in Die Hard launched him into stardom, and the film has since become a classic in the action genre. The combination of thrilling action sequences and Willis' comedic touch has ensured its enduring popularity.
The "A Cinematic Christmas Journey" podcast, on which de Bont shared his thoughts on "Die Hard," has been well-received by film enthusiasts. The show's first two seasons are currently available for streaming on Spotify.
As OK! previously reported, Willis' family is determined to make this holiday season "special" for the 68-year-old actor.
"Christmas will be very special for the family this year. And bittersweet, too," an insider said of the blended brood, which includes his wife, Emma Heming, and their two daughters, as well as his ex-wife, Demi Moore, and their three adult daughters.
"It’s heartbreaking as his memory gets worse, but his love never falters. His eyes still light up around his loved ones, who cherish every single day with Bruce," the source shared with an outlet. "But this Christmas just feels different, because — you never know — it could be his last."