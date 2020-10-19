He's Back! Find Out Why Bruce Willis Is Reprising His Iconic Role In 'Die Hard'

Yippee-ki-yay mother… you know the rest! Bruce Willis is back as the legendary hero John McClane — sort of.

This time around though, Die Hard is looking a little different. Willis is starring in a commercial for the also iconic battery brand.

The two-minute commercial gave fans just enough nostalgia to keep them wanting more, as Willis’ character McClane sets out to buy a new DieHard battery from an Advanced Auto Parts after his car battery dies.

There was the usual snarky attitude that McClane had in the movies. Also his notorious escape through the air vent, mimicking one of the films best-known sequences was shown, as well as cameos from De’voreaux White as Argyle and Clarence Gilyard Jr. as Die Hard hacker Theo.

Bruce’s daughter, Rumer, tweeted the ad on October 18, with the caption, “I love [heart emoji] John McClane #DieHardIsBack,” prompting speculation that another full Die Hard film was going to be announced.

Fans were eager to comment on the “reboot,” with one user commenting: “Clarence Gilyard back as Theo the Hacker just pure gold.” While another said, “Now I really want a new #DieHard movie.”

There were a lot of people who were hoping for a new movie announcement alongside the commercial. One disappointed fan wrote: “Aw man thought it was a movie trailer. Hahahaha great commercial though.” While another was flat out upset that it was only a commercial, “I am both completely disappointed and irrationally angry about this. I was so amped for a movie announcement.”

Die Hard is an action film series based off of Roderick Thorpe’s novel, Nothing Last Forever. The franchise stars Willis as police detective John McClane, who notoriously finds himself in the middle of a violent crisis where he is the only hope in saving the world.

The original film was released July 15, 1988, and grossed $140 million worldwide. There have been four subsequent Die Hard sequels, and they collectively have grossed over $1.4 billion at the box office.

With Christmas rapidly approaching, there has long been the debate on whether or not Die Hard is an official Christmas film or not. In 2018, the studio that released the movies, Twentieth Century Fox, chimed in with their opinion, saying it’s “not just any Christmas story,” but “the greatest Christmas story ever told.”