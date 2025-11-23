or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Health > Bruce Willis
OK LogoHEALTH

Bruce Willis' Wife Emma Hasn't Prepared Daughters for Actor's Death Amid His Dementia Battle: 'We're Not There Yet'

image of bruce Willis retired from acting in 2022 due to his numerous health issues.
Source: MEGA

Bruce Willis has been suffering from his Frontal temporal dementia (FTD) since his diagnosis in 2023.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Nov. 23 2025, Published 12:27 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Bruce Willis has been suffering from his Frontal temporal dementia (FTD) since his diagnosis in 2023, and his wife, Emma Heming Willis, will never give up caring for him.

Emma, 47, got candid about the challenges surrounding caregiving for someone in the actor's condition, telling USA Today in a new interview how she won't prep her daughters Mabel, 13, and Evelyn, 11, for his inevitable death just yet.

Article continues below advertisement

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
image of Emma Heming Willis and Bruce Willis share daughters Mabel and Evelyn.
Source: @emmahemingwillis/Instagram

Emma Heming Willis and Bruce Willis share daughters Mabel and Evelyn.

"We're not there yet," Emma said. "The girls are educated on FTD, I think that if they are to ask, I will tell them, but I think that they're more focused on present day, that is where their questioning is mostly, but if it's asked, I will always be honest and truthful."

She added that she feels worrisome about what lies ahead. "That is the the anxiety, right? Like, when will the next shoe drop? But I know that when/if it does, we'll be ready," she stated.

Article continues below advertisement

Emma Hemming Willis Says Bruce Willis Is on 'Stable Ground'

image of Emma Heming Willis and Bruce Willis live separately so he can be fully cared for by his home team.
Source: @emmahemingwillis/Instagram

Emma Heming Willis and Bruce Willis live separately so he can be fully cared for by his home team.

The British-born model explained that even though she's ready for the tough road that could be coming next with the Die Hard actor's illness, "it doesn't make it any less painful or hard to walk through."

"But right now, we're on stable ground," she said. Despite the hardships, Emma is still trying to make time for herself while also caring for her daughters.

The dementia advocate said: "It's important for me to find those moments that I want to make time for. I love going on hikes, like being outside in nature, connecting with my friends, window shopping with my mother. I mean, these are small, simple things that actually just feel really good and feed my soul."

MORE ON:
Bruce Willis

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Bruce's Family Has Been Supporting Him Through His Health Battles

image of Bruce Willis' family announced he was suffering from FTD in 2023.
Source: MEGA

Bruce Willis' family announced he was suffering from FTD in 2023.

Bruce and Emma have been living separately, as he now resides with a full-time care team amid his failing health.

The action star's family first announced in 2022 that he was retiring from acting due to his aphasia diagnosis. One year later, they announced he was battling dementia.

As the condition takes parts of his language and much of motor skills, Emma and her blended family — including Bruce's ex-wife Demi Moore and their three adult daughters — have been rallying around him.

image of Rumer Willis gave an update on how her dad is doing amid his dementia battle.
Source: @rumerwillis/Instagram

Rumer Willis gave an update on how her dad is doing amid his dementia battle.

Bruce's daughter Rumer Willis, 37, shared an update on her dad's condition on November 21 via an Instagram video, saying; “The truth is that anybody with FTD is not doing great. But he's doing okay in terms of somebody who's dealing with Frontal temporal dementia.”

I still see a spark in him, and he feels the love I am giving, so that feels really nice," the House Bunny star gushed. "I get to feel the love that he has for me and puts out for me, and I can love him and be with him."

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.