Bruce Willis' Wife Emma Hasn't Prepared Daughters for Actor's Death Amid His Dementia Battle: 'We're Not There Yet'

Bruce Willis has been suffering from his Frontal temporal dementia (FTD) since his diagnosis in 2023, and his wife, Emma Heming Willis, will never give up caring for him. Emma, 47, got candid about the challenges surrounding caregiving for someone in the actor's condition, telling USA Today in a new interview how she won't prep her daughters Mabel, 13, and Evelyn, 11, for his inevitable death just yet.

Source: @emmahemingwillis/Instagram Emma Heming Willis and Bruce Willis share daughters Mabel and Evelyn.

"We're not there yet," Emma said. "The girls are educated on FTD, I think that if they are to ask, I will tell them, but I think that they're more focused on present day, that is where their questioning is mostly, but if it's asked, I will always be honest and truthful." She added that she feels worrisome about what lies ahead. "That is the the anxiety, right? Like, when will the next shoe drop? But I know that when/if it does, we'll be ready," she stated.

Emma Hemming Willis Says Bruce Willis Is on 'Stable Ground'

Source: @emmahemingwillis/Instagram Emma Heming Willis and Bruce Willis live separately so he can be fully cared for by his home team.

The British-born model explained that even though she's ready for the tough road that could be coming next with the Die Hard actor's illness, "it doesn't make it any less painful or hard to walk through." "But right now, we're on stable ground," she said. Despite the hardships, Emma is still trying to make time for herself while also caring for her daughters. The dementia advocate said: "It's important for me to find those moments that I want to make time for. I love going on hikes, like being outside in nature, connecting with my friends, window shopping with my mother. I mean, these are small, simple things that actually just feel really good and feed my soul."

Bruce's Family Has Been Supporting Him Through His Health Battles

Source: MEGA Bruce Willis' family announced he was suffering from FTD in 2023.

Bruce and Emma have been living separately, as he now resides with a full-time care team amid his failing health. The action star's family first announced in 2022 that he was retiring from acting due to his aphasia diagnosis. One year later, they announced he was battling dementia. As the condition takes parts of his language and much of motor skills, Emma and her blended family — including Bruce's ex-wife Demi Moore and their three adult daughters — have been rallying around him.

Source: @rumerwillis/Instagram Rumer Willis gave an update on how her dad is doing amid his dementia battle.