Bruce Willis Is 'Stable' Amid His Dementia Battle, Ex-Wife Demi Moore Reveals
Demi Moore shared an emotional update on Bruce Willis' dementia battle.
On Sunday, October 13, Moore had a conversation with HIFF Advisory Board member Alina Cho at the 2024 Hamptons International Film Festival, where the star received the Career Achievement in Acting Award.
During the interview, she opened up about an emotional update on her ex-husband Willis amid his struggle with frontotemporal dementia (FTD).
Elsewhere in the discussion, Moore, 60, reflected on the challenging realities of Willis' diagnosis.
"You know, I've said this before. The disease is what the disease is. And I think you have to be in real deep acceptance of what that is," Moore shared with the audience. "But for where he's at, he is stable."
Moore emphasized the importance of adapting to the changes brought on by the degenerative condition, offering a piece of advice for others in similar situations.
"What I always encourage is to just meet them where they're at. When you're holding on to what was, I think it's a losing game," she noted. "But when you show up to meet them where they're at, there is great beauty and sweetness."
The Ghost actress also spoke about the meaningful time she recently spent with the Die Hard star. Just two days prior to the event, Moore visited Willis with their granddaughter, Louetta, who is Rumer Willis' daughter.
"And being able to share with whatever we have, for however long we have it," she said.
That same day, Bruce was seen in California, riding as a passenger in a black SUV. The Grindhouse star, 69, appeared contemplative as he gazed out the window.
Amid his health battle, the actor has leaned heavily on the support of his loved ones during this difficult time.
"He’s doing stable, which in this situation is good," Tallulah Willis, 30, Demi and Bruce's youngest daughter revealed in a recent interview. "And it’s hard; there’s painful days – but there’s so much love."
"It's really shown me to not take any moment for granted and I really do think that we'd be best friends. I really do think that he is very proud of me," she continued.
On October 1, Tallulah shared a heartfelt photo with her dad. In the image, the actor stood behind his daughter as he planted a kiss on her head.
“Hey, I love this guy so much and feeling feelings is tough stuff, but I’m so grateful to let them flow through me now instead of disconnecting from it! From the forever archives 🌞,” Tallulah captioned the touching post.