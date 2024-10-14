Bruce Willis Is 'Stable' Amid His Dementia Battle, Ex-Wife Demi Moore Reveals

On Sunday, October 13, Moore had a conversation with HIFF Advisory Board member Alina Cho at the 2024 Hamptons International Film Festival , where the star received the Career Achievement in Acting Award.

During the interview, she opened up about an emotional update on her ex-husband Willis amid his struggle with frontotemporal dementia (FTD).

Elsewhere in the discussion, Moore, 60, reflected on the challenging realities of Willis' diagnosis.

"You know, I've said this before. The disease is what the disease is. And I think you have to be in real deep acceptance of what that is," Moore shared with the audience. "But for where he's at, he is stable."