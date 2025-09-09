or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Health > Bruce Willis
OK LogoHEALTH

Bruce Willis' Wife Emma Heming Reveals 'Wakeup Call' That Led Her to Move Actor Into a Separate Home Due to His Dementia Battle

Photo of Emma Hemming on 'Good Morning America' and a photo of Emma Heming with Bruce Willis
Source: @gma/youtube;mega

Bruce Willis and Emma Heming welcomed two daughters after marrying in 2009.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Sept. 9 2025, Published 12:49 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Article continues below advertisement

Bruce Willis' wife, Emma Heming, is continuing to tell her story as she cares for her husband amid his frontotemporal dementia diagnosis.

Earlier this month, the mom-of-two received backlash when she revealed the movie star lives separately at a nearby house with a full-time care team while she looks after their daughters, Mabel, 13, and Evelyn, 11.

In a Tuesday, September 9, interview on Good Morning America, Heming said she "knew" her reveal would spark controversy.

Article continues below advertisement

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Photo of Emma Heming said it was the 'safest and best decision' to have husband Bruce Willis live in his own home amid his dementia battle.
Source: @gma/youtube

Emma Heming said it was the 'safest and best decision' to have husband Bruce Willis live in his own home amid his dementia battle.

"It was a hard decision for us, but was the safest and best decision — not just for Bruce, but also for our two young girls," the model, 47, shared. "And, you know, it's really not up for a debate. Now I know that Bruce has the best care 100 percent of the time. His needs are met 100 percent of the time, as well as our two young daughters. So I'm not gonna take a vote on that."

Article continues below advertisement

Emma Heming Defends Her Decision

Photo of the mom-of-two feels better knowing the actor is cared for '100 percent of the time.'
Source: mega

The mom-of-two feels better knowing the actor is cared for '100 percent of the time.'

"I feel like caregivers are so judged, and it just goes to show that people sometimes just have an opinion versus really having the experience. And I'll say that dementia plays out differently in every household," she shared. "If you've seen one case of dementia, it's one case of dementia. So you have to do what is right for your family and what is going to keep your loved one safe, as well as your young children."

Article continues below advertisement

The 'Wakeup Call' That Led to the Move

MORE ON:
Bruce Willis

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

The brunette beauty revealed it was a chat with the actor's neurologist that led her to make the decision, as the doctor informed Heming "that sometimes caregivers die before their loved ones."

"I think that was my wakeup call to realize that I need to get help, and I'm not a failure because I need help. It's okay for me to raise my hand," she spilled. "I didn't realize that. I really needed permission for someone to tell me that it's okay to get help."

Article continues below advertisement

Photo of Emma Heming and Bruce Willis, who wed in 2009, share two daughters.
Source: @emmahemingwillis/instagram

Emma Heming and Bruce Willis share two daughters.

"That's what I hope that this book does for caregivers: It just gives them the permission to be able to care for themselves because if they don't, how will they be able to show up and continue to care for the person that they love?" she added of her tome, The Unexpected Journey: Finding Strength, Hope, and Yourself on the Caregiving Path, which hit shelves the same day as her GMA interview.

Article continues below advertisement

Bruce Willis' Language Skills Have Faded

Photo of the iconic action star was diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia in 2023.
Source: @gma/youtube

The iconic action star was diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia in 2023.

The Die Hard star's loved ones announced in 2022 that he was retiring from acting due to aphasia, and the following year, he was diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia.

While the condition has taken his language and some of his motor skills, the movie star's spouse and their blended family — which also includes ex-wife Demi Moore and her three adult daughters with the Sixth Sense lead — have "learned to adapt. And we have a way of communicating with him, it's just a different way," Heming said.

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.