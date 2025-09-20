5 Things to Know About Bruce Willis' Dementia Battle: Symptoms, His Current Condition and More

Article continues below advertisement

What Were the First Symptoms Bruce Willis Experienced Before His Dementia Diagnosis?

Source: MEGA Bruce Willis is now living with a full-time care team amid his dementia battle.

Article continues below advertisement

What Was Bruce Willis Initially Diagnosed With?

Source: MEGA Bruce Willis exhibited signs of impairment in multiple movies before his retirement.

Following the announcement of Bruce's health issue and retirement, the Los Angeles Times reported The Sixth Sense actor already showed signs and symptoms of impairment on movie sets. According to the outlet, Bruce forgot his dialogue that he needed to recite his lines while listening through an earpiece. He also reportedly required a body double for gun scenes and looked "so lost." Two crew members who worked with him on White Elephant said Bruce once asked, "I know why you're here, and I know why you're here, but why am I here?" "It was less of an annoyance and more like: 'How do we not make Bruce look bad?'" one of the crew insiders said. "Someone would give him a line and he didn't understand what it meant. He was just being puppeted." Bruce's wife shared further details about the symptoms on the ABC special Emma & Bruce Willis: The Unexpected Journey, which aired on Good Morning America in August. "For someone who was very talkative and very engaged, he was just a little more quiet. And when the family would get together, he would kind of just melt a little bit," she told Diane Sawyer. Emma recalled, "He felt a little removed, very cold. Not like Bruce, who is very warm and affectionate. To go to the complete opposite of that was alarming and scary."

Article continues below advertisement

When Was Bruce Willis Diagnosed with Frontotemporal Dementia?

Source: MEGA The statement was shared on the Association for Frontotemporal Degeneration's official website.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Nearly a year after the Willis family revealed his aphasia diagnosis, Emma issued a statement confirming Bruce's condition had "progressed" and was refined to frontotemporal dementia (FTD). "Unfortunately, challenges with communication are just one symptom of the disease Bruce faces. While this is painful, it is a relief to finally have a clear diagnosis," she revealed in the February 2023 post. The Association for Frontotemporal Degeneration reposted the announcement on its website, which stated FTD is a "cruel disease."

Article continues below advertisement

Can Bruce Willis' Dementia Be Cured or Treated?

Source: MEGA They called FTD 'a cruel disease.'

According to the AFTD post, there are no treatments for FTD, "a reality that we hope can change in the years ahead." "As Bruce's condition advances, we hope that any media attention can be focused on shining a light on this disease that needs far more awareness and research," Bruce's family shared. They added, "Bruce always believed in using his voice in the world to help others, and to raise awareness about important issues both publicly and privately. We know in our hearts that – if he could today — he would want to respond by bringing global attention and a connectedness with those who are also dealing with this debilitating disease and how it impacts so many individuals and their families."

Article continues below advertisement

Has Bruce Willis' Condition Progressed?

Source: MEGA FTD is the most common form of dementia for people under 60.