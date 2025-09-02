Bruce Willis' Wife Emma Heming Admits She 'Contemplated Divorcing' Him Before Learning His Personality Changes Were Due to Aphasia
Bruce Willis' wife, Emma Heming, is opening up like never before about caring for her spouse in the wake of his frontotemporal dementia diagnosis.
The mom-of-two appeared on the Tuesday, September 2, episode of "The Oprah Winfrey Podcast," where she revealed that one of the first symptoms of his condition was a change in his language and personality — something that led to marital strife.
Emma Heming Thought About Divorcing Bruce Willis Before His Diagnosis
"In our marriage, we weren't aligning on things like we used to. Conversations we had, he wasn't recalling," the former model, 47, shared. "Our values just didn't seem to be matching anymore."
"Did you ever think about divorce?" asked Oprah Winfrey.
"I 100 percent thought about divorce, yes," confessed the mother-of-two, who shares her daughters with the movie star, 70. "Because I just didn't understand how our relationship... We were so connected, so enmeshed, and yet all of a sudden, things just started falling apart."
'Something Wasn't Right'
"I was just annoyed with him. I didn't understand what was happening. I didn't understand the conversations we were having," Heming spilled. "We just weren't aligned and I didn't know why. And he wasn't raising his hand about anything and I did contemplate divorce."
"Oh my goodness, a couple of years, I would say," the brunette beauty replied when asked how long this was going on for.
"I just knew something wasn't right," she explained of when she decided to seek medical advice. "I knew it was time. I needed to raise my hand and try and be the best advocate I could for my husband and speak to my doctor."
Heming noted "it was a lot of smoke and mirrors in order to get Bruce" to see a medical professional, but he agreed to do so.
Though she doesn't remember all of the details about getting tests done, scans confirmed "Bruce's brain was changing."
After an initial aphasia diagnosis in 2022, the actor's loved ones revealed he was diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia the following year.
Bruce Willis Lives in a Separate Home
Heming's interview was part of her press circuit for her new book, The Unexpected Journey: Finding Strength, Hope, and Yourself on the Caregiving Path, which focuses on how she tries to keep herself afloat while caring for the Die Hard lead.
In her recent interview with Diane Sawyer, she shared for the first time that Willis is living in a separate home with a full-time care team while she looks after their two daughters, Mabel, 13, and Evelyn, 11.
"Bruce would want that for our daughters. He would want them to be in a home that was more tailored to their needs, not his needs," the former beauty pageant queen said. The girls still see the patriarch "a lot," as they go to his place for breakfast and dinner.
The author's words were met with backlash, but she had no problem standing up for herself.
"The opinions are so loud, and they’re so noisy. But if they don’t have the experience of this, they don’t get a say," she stated via social media. "And they definitely don’t get a vote. That is what caregivers are up against. Judgement from others and criticism from others."