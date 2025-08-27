HEALTH Bruce Willis Lives Separately With a Full-Time Care Team for His Dementia, Wife Emma Heming Reveals: 'It's What He Would Want for Our Daughters' Source: @emmahemingwillis/instagram Bruce Willis' family announced his frontotemporal diagnosis in 2023. Stephanie Kaplan Contact us by Email Aug. 27 2025, Updated 10:54 a.m. ET

Bruce Willis' wife, Emma Heming, revealed she doesn't live with the actor 24/7 so he can get the care he needs for frontotemporal dementia. On Emma and Bruce Willis: The Unexpected Journey – A Diane Sawyer Special, which aired on Tuesday, August 26, the mother-of-two explained he resides in another home with full-time aides that is located close to the one she lives in with their two daughters, Mabel, 13, and Evelyn, 11.

Bruce Willis Lives Separately From His Wife and Kids

Source: mega Emma Heming revealed Bruce Willis lives in his own home with a full-time care team due to his frontotemporal dementia.

"Bruce would want that for our daughters. He would want them to be in a home that was more tailored to their needs, not his needs," the model, 49, explained. The former beauty pageant queen and their girls still see the Die Hard star, 70, "a lot," as they go to his place for breakfast and dinner.

Emma Heming Recalls Actor's First Symptoms

Source: @demimoore/instagram The actor gets visits from his daughters Mabel, 13, and Evelyn, 11, for breakfast and dinner.

Though their kids were younger when Willis' symptoms first began to show, there were ways it began affecting family life. "It’s really gray for me where Bruce’s disease started to come in," Heming shared. "He always loved taking the girls to school and then those school runs just started to not happen as much, and I thought that is so weird." "For someone who was very talkative and very engaged, he was just a little more quiet," she noted of the changes she saw in her husband. "And when the family would get together, he would kind of just melt a little bit." "He felt a little removed, very cold. Not like Bruce, who is very warm and affectionate," Heming said. "To go in the complete opposite of that was alarming and scary."

One of the reasons Willis needs care around the clock is because his language skills "are going," though his loved ones have "learned to adapt," explained Heming. "And we have a way of communicating with him, it's just a different way." In addition to the children he shares with his wife, he has three adult daughters with ex-wife Demi Moore, all of whom are very present in his life.

Source: mega The actor's family has a new way of communicating with him since his language skills have faded.