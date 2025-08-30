or
BREAKING NEWS
Bruce Willis' Wife Emma Fires Back at 'Loud' Critics After Revealing She and the Dementia-Stricken Actor Live in Separate Homes

photo of Emma Heming and Bruce Willis
Source: @emmahemingwillis/Instagram

Emma Heming spotlighted the unfair criticism she and Bruce Willis' caregivers have received.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Aug. 30 2025, Published 12:32 p.m. ET

After it was revealed in ABC’s Emma and Bruce Willis: The Unexpected Journey with Diane Sawyer that Bruce Willis’ wife, Emma Heming, 47, moved the Die Hard actor into a separate home, Heming was scrutinized for not living under the same roof while her husband battles frontotemporal dementia (FTD).

Days after the segment aired on August 26, Heming took to Instagram to explain the difference between “experience and opinions,” emphasizing how, unless you’ve lived it, you don’t know what you would do in her situation.

'And That Is What Caregivers Are Up Against'

photo of Emma Heming shed light on the importance of caregivers after the ABC special aired
Source: @emmahemingwillis/Instagram

Emma Heming shed light on the importance of caregivers after the ABC special aired.

Heming kindly pointed to the criticism she’s received for moving Willis, 70, away from her and their daughters, Mabel, 13, and Evelyn, 11, saying, “The opinions are so loud, and they’re so noisy. But if they don’t have the experience of this, they don’t get a say. And they definitely don’t get a vote.”

The Expendables actor’s wife, whom he married in 2009, noted that in her “comments section,” people were “quick” to “judge the caregiver” — a form of backlash she wasn’t willing to ignore. “And that is what caregivers are up against,” she said. “Judgement from others and criticism from others.”

'Caregivers Are Judged Quickly and Unfairly'

photo of Bruce Willis was diagnosed with aphasia in 2022 and FTD in 2023
Source: @emmahemingwillis/Instagram

Bruce Willis was diagnosed with aphasia in 2022 and FTD in 2023.

Emma talked more in her caption about the importance of Bruce’s caregivers, as she has been by his side, making sure he’s given the best possible care since revelations of his diagnosis in February 2023, following his original aphasia diagnosis in 2022.

“Too often, caregivers are judged quickly and unfairly by those who haven’t lived this journey or stood on the front lines of it,” she wrote. “Sharing openly may invite opinions, but more importantly, it creates connection and validation for those actually navigating the realities of caregiving every day.”

Emma Heming Praises ABC for 'Shining a Spotlight on Caregivers'

photo of Emma Heming applauded ABC for 'shining a spotlight on caregivers'
Source: @emmahemingwillis/Instagram

Emma Heming applauded ABC for 'shining a spotlight on caregivers.'

Emma continued, “That’s who l share for and so I can build a deeper connection with a community that understands this journey.”

Within the video, Bruce’s wife praised the ABC network for “shining a spotlight on caregivers” and noted how they “did a beautiful job amplifying FTD awareness.”

'Bruce Would Want That for Our Daughters'

photo of Bruce Willis lives in a separate home from his wife and kids
Source: @emmahemingwillis/Instagram

Bruce Willis lives in a separate home from his wife and kids.

During her interview with Diane, Emma explained that moving Bruce to a different home not far from her and their kids was a “hard decision.” However, she said if it’s what he would want for them, especially Mabel and Evelyn, whom Emma believes Bruce would prioritize over anything — even his deteriorating health.

Bruce would want that for our daughters,” she told Diane. “He would want them to be in a home that was more tailored to their needs, not his needs.”

