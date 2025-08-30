HEALTH Bruce Willis' Wife Emma Fires Back at 'Loud' Critics After Revealing She and the Dementia-Stricken Actor Live in Separate Homes Source: @emmahemingwillis/Instagram Emma Heming spotlighted the unfair criticism she and Bruce Willis' caregivers have received. Molly Byrne Contact us by Email Aug. 30 2025, Published 12:32 p.m. ET

Article continues below advertisement

Article continues below advertisement

'And That Is What Caregivers Are Up Against'

Source: @emmahemingwillis/Instagram Emma Heming shed light on the importance of caregivers after the ABC special aired.

Heming kindly pointed to the criticism she’s received for moving Willis, 70, away from her and their daughters, Mabel, 13, and Evelyn, 11, saying, “The opinions are so loud, and they’re so noisy. But if they don’t have the experience of this, they don’t get a say. And they definitely don’t get a vote.” The Expendables actor’s wife, whom he married in 2009, noted that in her “comments section,” people were “quick” to “judge the caregiver” — a form of backlash she wasn’t willing to ignore. “And that is what caregivers are up against,” she said. “Judgement from others and criticism from others.”

Article continues below advertisement

'Caregivers Are Judged Quickly and Unfairly'

Source: @emmahemingwillis/Instagram Bruce Willis was diagnosed with aphasia in 2022 and FTD in 2023.

Emma talked more in her caption about the importance of Bruce’s caregivers, as she has been by his side, making sure he’s given the best possible care since revelations of his diagnosis in February 2023, following his original aphasia diagnosis in 2022. “Too often, caregivers are judged quickly and unfairly by those who haven’t lived this journey or stood on the front lines of it,” she wrote. “Sharing openly may invite opinions, but more importantly, it creates connection and validation for those actually navigating the realities of caregiving every day.”

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Emma Heming Praises ABC for 'Shining a Spotlight on Caregivers'

Source: @emmahemingwillis/Instagram Emma Heming applauded ABC for 'shining a spotlight on caregivers.'

Emma continued, “That’s who l share for and so I can build a deeper connection with a community that understands this journey.” Within the video, Bruce’s wife praised the ABC network for “shining a spotlight on caregivers” and noted how they “did a beautiful job amplifying FTD awareness.”

'Bruce Would Want That for Our Daughters'

Source: @emmahemingwillis/Instagram Bruce Willis lives in a separate home from his wife and kids.