BREAKING NEWS
Bruce Willis' Wife Emma Heming Feeling a 'Web of Grief' Ahead of 'Different' Holiday Season With Dementia-Stricken Actor

Photo of Emma Heming & Bruce Willis
Source: MEGA

Emma Heming shared her emotional journey when it comes to celebrating the holidays her sick husband, Bruce Willis.

Profile Image

Dec. 22 2025, Published 10:44 a.m. ET

Emma Heming, Bruce Willis’ wife, is sharing her emotional journey as they navigate the holidays amid the actor's battle with dementia.

image of Emma Heming Willis got candid about how holidays look 'different' amid her husband's dementia battle.
Source: MEGA

Emma Heming Willis got candid about how holidays look 'different' amid her husband's dementia battle.

In a candid post on her blog, Heming expressed her feelings of grief, noting that holidays "look different now." Planning celebrations has become essential since Willis’ diagnosis, which has changed their once carefree traditions.

“Moments that once brought uncomplicated joy may arrive tangled in a web of grief,” Heming, 47, wrote. “I know this because I’m living it.”

image of Emma Heming Willis reflected on how their holiday traditions changed after Bruce Willis' dementia diagnosis.
Source: MEGA

Emma Heming Willis reflected on how their holiday traditions changed after Bruce Willis’ dementia diagnosis.

Reflecting on their past holiday celebrations, Heming recalled how Willis thrived during this festive season. “He loved this time of year — the energy, family time, the traditions,” she shared. “He was the pancake-maker, the get-out-in-the-snow-with-the-kids guy, the steady presence moving through the house as the day unfolded.”

"Dementia doesn’t erase those memories. But it does create space between then and now. And that space can ache,” she continued.

With Willis now unable to participate in their holiday traditions, Heming has stepped up to take on those cherished roles. “I find myself, harmlessly, cursing Bruce’s name while wrestling with the holiday lights or taking on tasks that used to be his,” she admitted. “Not because I’m mad at him, never that, but because I miss the way he once led the holiday charge.”

image of Emma Heming highlighted how Bruce Willis loved the holiday season.
Source: MEGA

Emma Heming highlighted how Bruce Willis loved the holiday season.

Heming encourages those facing similar challenges to embrace the changes and create new memories. “This holiday season, our family will still unwrap gifts and sit together at breakfast. But instead of Bruce making our favorite pancakes, I will," she noted.

image of The model said there will still be 'laughter and cuddles' this holiday season.
Source: MEGA

The model said there will still be 'laughter and cuddles' this holiday season.

In her message of resilience, she emphasized the significance of balance amidst their journey. “We’ll put on a holiday movie. There will be laughter and cuddles. And there will almost certainly be tears because we can grieve and make room for joy. The joy doesn’t cancel out the sadness. The sadness doesn’t cancel out the joy. They coexist," she shared.

Heming mirrored these sentiments in an interview with People last month, highlighting her commitment to celebrating Christmas for Willis. “Bruce loved Christmas, and we love celebrating it with him,” she said, adding a lighthearted nod to one of his iconic films. “I think it’s important to put Die Hard on because it’s a Christmas movie.”

