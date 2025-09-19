Frail Bruce Willis Poses With Daughters in Rare Snapshot Amid Dementia Battle
Bruce Willis is keeping his family close amid his medical woes.
The actor, 70, was all smiles alongside daughters Scout, 34, and Tallulah, 31, in a rare photo shared to social media on Thursday, September 18.
The trio cuddled up on a couch outdoors, sharing a laugh in cozy attire.
Scout donned a pink sweatsuit, while Tallulah lounged in a yellow crewneck sweatshirt. Bruce was sandwiched between his two girls, wearing a grey T-shirt and loose-fitting black pants.
Scout — whose mom is Demi Moore — wrapped an arm around her dad's waist, while her sibling playfully placed a hand on his bald head.
"Belated tidings from a summer of wonder," Scout captioned an Instagram carousel, which featured several summer moments with friends and family.
Bruce Willis' Dementia Diagnosis
Bruce has been living separately from his wife, Emma Heming Willis, as nurses care for his frontotemporal dementia (FTD).
"It was a hard decision for us but was the safest and best decision — not just for Bruce, but also for our two young girls," the model, 47, explained in a Tuesday, September 9, interview on Good Morning America. "And, you know, it's really not up for a debate. Now I know that Bruce has the best care 100 percent of the time. His needs are met 100 percent of the time, as well as our two young daughters. So I'm not gonna take a vote on that."
Emma Heming Willis Adjusts to Life as Husband Bruce's Caretaker
Emma anticipated backlash over spending time away from her man, but defended the decision.
"I feel like caregivers are so judged, and it just goes to show that people sometimes just have an opinion versus really having the experience. And I'll say that dementia plays out differently in every household," she said. "If you've seen one case of dementia, it's one case of dementia. So you have to do what is right for your family and what is going to keep your loved one safe, as well as your young children."
She made her choice with the help of Bruce's neurologist, who told her that "sometimes caregivers die before their loved ones."
"I think that was my wakeup call to realize that I need to get help, and I'm not a failure because I need help. It's okay for me to raise my hand," she shared. "I didn't realize that. I really needed permission for someone to tell me that it's okay to get help."
During the ABC special, Emma and Bruce Willis: The Unexpected Journey, Emma confessed she felt "alone" and "isolated" upon her husband's diagnosis, and even thought she was "losing it."
"Now, I'm focused on shining more light on the disease," she explained. "We want families, we want people to be able to be diagnosed earlier, when they can participate in these trials."