Bryan Cranston Tours 'Spectacular' Obama Center, Says Chicago Establishment Is an 'Affirmation That Goodness Can Prevail'
Oct. 6 2026, Published 6:12 p.m. ET
Bryan Cranston took fans along as he toured Barack Obama's newly established Presidential Center.
The actor shared photos from the visit in a Monday, October 5, Instagram post.
'An Affirmation That Goodness Can Prevail'
“My friend Steven Weber and I took a tour of the Obama Presidential Library @obamafoundation on a perfect Fall day in Chicago," he wrote. "It is a spectacular ‘living museum,’ of hope and grace. An affirmation that goodness can prevail. I recommend it to you all.”
Cranston posted photos of himself and Weber in various displays inside and outside the towering structure of the library.
A Star-Studded Extravaganza Opening
The Obama Presidential Center opened in June of this year with an extravaganza that included Bruce Springsteen, Stevie Wonder, Bono, Christina Aguilera and many other performers. The star-studded event was positively compared to the Great American State Fair that Donald Trump had failed to make into a Washington, D.C., fixture.
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Cranston and Obama had a memorable 2016 meeting during a White House conversation moderated by The New York Times.
“Nice place! When are you putting it on the market?” the four-time Emmy-winning actor jokingly asked.
Cranston knows a thing or two about the Oval Office, having worked in a replica for the 2016 HBO film All the Way, in which he portrayed President Lyndon Baines Johnson.
Obama himself was known to be a massive Breaking Bad fan and instituted a ban on discussing spoilers among his staff.
'He Engages in Diplomacy and Caution'
The Malcom in the Middle alum praised Obama during a 2016 appearance on Larry King Now.
“What President Obama has shown is actually very presidential in the sense that he shows restraint,” Cranston said to Larry King. “He engages in diplomacy and caution, and he's introspective, and he's mature. And when you meet him in person he is engaging and funny and bright and presidential … I think in time the Health Care Act that he passed I think is going to be his legacy and I think it's going to be tremendously successful.”
Earlier this year, as part of the 250th anniversary of America, Cranston looked back on what he learned about the office from playing LBJ, particularly the president’s legendary ability to wrangle Congress.
“Getting bills passed and in front of the president was once an art form in influence and the power of persuasion,” he wrote. “Today, Congress is gridlocked by its own stubborn sense of devotion to its particular party, resulting in a stagnation of progress, and most often replaced by a president’s signature on an executive order. A return to the Founding Fathers’ original intention is needed.”