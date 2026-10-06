Bryan Cranston Tours 'Spectacular' Obama Center, Says Chicago Establishment Is an 'Affirmation That Goodness Can Prevail'

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Bryan Cranston took fans along as he toured Barack Obama's newly established Presidential Center. The actor shared photos from the visit in a Monday, October 5, Instagram post.

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'An Affirmation That Goodness Can Prevail'

Source: MEGA Steven Weber joined Bryan Cranston to tour the 'spectacular living museum.'

“My friend Steven Weber and I took a tour of the Obama Presidential Library @obamafoundation on a perfect Fall day in Chicago," he wrote. "It is a spectacular ‘living museum,’ of hope and grace. An affirmation that goodness can prevail. I recommend it to you all.” Cranston posted photos of himself and Weber in various displays inside and outside the towering structure of the library.

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A Star-Studded Extravaganza Opening

Source: MEGA The opening of the Obama Presidential Center was a star-studded event.

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Source: @bryancranston/instagram Bryan Cranston has praised Barack Obama many times over the years.

Cranston and Obama had a memorable 2016 meeting during a White House conversation moderated by The New York Times. “Nice place! When are you putting it on the market?” the four-time Emmy-winning actor jokingly asked. Cranston knows a thing or two about the Oval Office, having worked in a replica for the 2016 HBO film All the Way, in which he portrayed President Lyndon Baines Johnson. Obama himself was known to be a massive Breaking Bad fan and instituted a ban on discussing spoilers among his staff.

'He Engages in Diplomacy and Caution'

Source: MEGA Bryan Cranston praised the 'hope and grace' of the Obama Presidential Center.