Obama Presidential Center Opening Packed With Star-Studded Lineup After Donald Trump's Freedom 250 Flop

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The Guest List Does the Talking

Source: MEGA Bruce Springsteen, Stevie Wonder and Bono joined the celebration.

Ahead of the opening, Obama Foundation CEO Valerie Jarrett said the ceremony will reflect “a spirit of inspiration and joy,” adding, “We hope to inspire people everywhere to believe in their power to bring change home.” Online, the lineup was contrasted with reports of artists pulling out of The Great American State Fair and other America 250 events after they become more associated with President Donald Trump than with the United States’ birthday.

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Source: MEGA Experts said the guest list reflected Barack Obama's cultural influence.

“The Obama Presidential Center lineup is everything the Freedom 250 concert was not. And nobody had to say that out loud for the entire entertainment industry to feel it,” said Amore Philip, founder of Apples and Oranges Public Relations. “One president struggled to fill a lineup for a concert tied to his name. Another former president filled an entire ceremony with some of the most respected artists alive without a single reported hesitation or denial. That comparison is not political commentary. It is a market signal about cultural capital.”

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A Rollout Made for the Feed

Source: @obamafoundation/INSTAGRAM The foundation announced the lineup through a social media group chat.

The foundation revealed the lineup through an animated Instagram group chat showing Barack Obama adding each artist to his phone contacts. “That is not an announcement. That is a piece of content engineered to travel on social media,” Philip noted. “It is warm, personal, and completely on brand for a legacy built on community and connection.” Aaron Evans, president of strategic communications firm Story Group, pointed out that the lineup “didn't come together in a week, it came together over a career.” “Obama's team has always been extremely savvy in regards to utilizing pop culture to advance his political image and agendas,” Evans added. “A celebrity lends Obama their reach and Obama lends them his moment. The Obamas are particularly good at this because they've been building those relationships intentionally for 20 years.”

The Contrast Everyone Can See

Source: MEGA The event highlighted broad support across music and entertainment.