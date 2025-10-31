TRUE CRIME NEWS Killer Bryan Kohberger Making Money in Prison: 'Anonymous' Supporters Are Sending Donations to Quadruple Murderer Source: mega Bryan Kohberger has been receiving financial help from 'anonymous donors' while behind bars. A list of 'third party' supporters remains sealed from the public. Allie Fasanella Oct. 31 2025, Published 5:01 a.m. ET Add OK! on Google

Despite quadruple murderer Bryan Kohberger's horrific crimes, he's been receiving money in prison for awhile. Per a report presented on NewsNation’s Banfield on Wednesday, October 29, the convicted killer has been getting financial help since before his sentencing on July 23. Senior national correspondent Brian Entin told host Ashleigh Banfield that according to recent court filings, "anonymous donors" have been sending the locked up disturbed 30-year-old funds. Prosecutors want this money to go to the families of his victims, University of Idaho students Kaylee Goncalves, 21, Madison Mogen, 21, Xana Kernodle, 20 and Ethan Chapin, 20. Entin revealed that there is a list of "third party supporters" that remains sealed from the public.

Source: mega Bryan Kohberger has been receiving money in prison from 'third party' supporters.

This comes after a motion was filed on October 7 in which Kohberger's lawyers claimed, "He has no ability now or in the future to pay restitution because he is serving four consecutive life sentences." But a part of his plea deal to avoid the death penalty requires that Kohberger pay more than $250,000 in criminal fines and fees, plus another $20,000 to the victim's parents.

Source: mega Bryan Kohberger is serving four consecutive life sentences for his crimes.

It was reported earlier this month that Kohberger hasn't been adjusting well to prison. TMZ obtained official records from the Idaho Department of Corrections that reveal the ruthless killer has been struggling with his new life behind bars. He submitted multiple "Resident Concern Forms" at the Idaho Maximum Security Institution in July and August, expressing his frustrations. On July 27, less than a week after his sentencing, he complained that he was having trouble accessing JPay — a system that allows inmates to receive money to make a commissary order.

Source: mega Bryan Kohberger was arrested at his parents home in Pennsylvania on December 30, 2022.

In August, Kohberger lamented that he'd be subject to "minute-by-minute verbal threats/harassment" from other inmates and requested to be moved. He currently resides in the state prison's "J Block," a long-term restrictive housing unit with roughly 30 inmates. He sits in his cell for 23 hours a day, with a single hour of outdoor recreation. The former Ph.D. student in criminology at Washington State University also complained about the food.

Source: mega Bryan Kohberger murdered four University of Idaho students in November 2022.