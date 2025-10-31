or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > True Crime > Bryan Kohberger
OK LogoTRUE CRIME NEWS

Killer Bryan Kohberger Making Money in Prison: 'Anonymous' Supporters Are Sending Donations to Quadruple Murderer

bryan kohberger
Source: mega

Bryan Kohberger has been receiving financial help from 'anonymous donors' while behind bars. A list of 'third party' supporters remains sealed from the public.

Oct. 31 2025, Published 5:01 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Despite quadruple murderer Bryan Kohberger's horrific crimes, he's been receiving money in prison for awhile.

Per a report presented on NewsNation’s Banfield on Wednesday, October 29, the convicted killer has been getting financial help since before his sentencing on July 23.

Senior national correspondent Brian Entin told host Ashleigh Banfield that according to recent court filings, "anonymous donors" have been sending the locked up disturbed 30-year-old funds.

Prosecutors want this money to go to the families of his victims, University of Idaho students Kaylee Goncalves, 21, Madison Mogen, 21, Xana Kernodle, 20 and Ethan Chapin, 20.

Entin revealed that there is a list of "third party supporters" that remains sealed from the public.

Article continues below advertisement

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
image of Bryan Kohberger has been receiving money in prison from 'third party' supporters.
Source: mega

Bryan Kohberger has been receiving money in prison from 'third party' supporters.

This comes after a motion was filed on October 7 in which Kohberger's lawyers claimed, "He has no ability now or in the future to pay restitution because he is serving four consecutive life sentences."

But a part of his plea deal to avoid the death penalty requires that Kohberger pay more than $250,000 in criminal fines and fees, plus another $20,000 to the victim's parents.

Article continues below advertisement

image of Bryan Kohberger is serving four consecutive life sentences for his crimes.
Source: mega

Bryan Kohberger is serving four consecutive life sentences for his crimes.

It was reported earlier this month that Kohberger hasn't been adjusting well to prison.

TMZ obtained official records from the Idaho Department of Corrections that reveal the ruthless killer has been struggling with his new life behind bars.

He submitted multiple "Resident Concern Forms" at the Idaho Maximum Security Institution in July and August, expressing his frustrations.

On July 27, less than a week after his sentencing, he complained that he was having trouble accessing JPay — a system that allows inmates to receive money to make a commissary order.

MORE ON:
Bryan Kohberger

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

image of Bryan Kohberger was arrested at his parents home in Pennsylvania on December 30, 2022.
Source: mega

Bryan Kohberger was arrested at his parents home in Pennsylvania on December 30, 2022.

In August, Kohberger lamented that he'd be subject to "minute-by-minute verbal threats/harassment" from other inmates and requested to be moved.

He currently resides in the state prison's "J Block," a long-term restrictive housing unit with roughly 30 inmates.

He sits in his cell for 23 hours a day, with a single hour of outdoor recreation. The former Ph.D. student in criminology at Washington State University also complained about the food.

image of Bryan Kohberger murdered four University of Idaho students in November 2022.
Source: mega

Bryan Kohberger murdered four University of Idaho students in November 2022.

Kohberger took the lives of Goncalves, Mogen, Kernodle, and Chapin in the wee hours of November 13, 2022. He snuck into their home and brutally stabbed the four students with a KA-BAR knife before fleeing.

Police found a knife sheath left behind at the crime scene, but he wouldn't be arrested until over a month later on December 30. He was taken into custody after an early morning raid was conducted at his parents' home in Albrightsville, Penn.

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.