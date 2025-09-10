Bryan Kohberger Exposes Cut on His Finger in Disturbing Thirst Trap Selfies Taken After Murdering 4 Idaho College Students: See the Gross Photos
Bryan Kohberger hasn't publicly shown an ounce of remorse since murdering four Idaho college students in November 2022 — and the shirtless selfies he snapped after the slayings only further prove he's an emotionless killer.
Never-before-seen images of Kohberger obtained by NewsNation from the Latah County Sheriff's Office showcased him posing for thirst traps, as a cut could be seen on the knuckle of his ring finger.
While the photos weren't dated, the news outlet confirmed the pictures were taken at some point between the killings of Madison Mogen, Kaylee Goncalves, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin and when he was arrested in December 2022.
Bryan Kohberger Shirtless and Wounded in Disturbing Post-Murder Selfies
The news publication suggested Kohberger may have gotten the wound while brutally stabbing the four young University of Idaho students to death, as Kernodle was found with several defense wounds and is believed to have intensely fought back against her killer.
In the selfies, Kohberger appeared completely unbothered by the fact that he just committed a quadruple homicide.
The photo showcasing a cut on Kohberger's knuckle featured the now-inmate holding up a two-finger salute and making a slightly squinted, serious face at the camera.
Another shirtless snap showcased Kohberger flexing his muscles and tightening his face while staring into the lens.
His collar bones protruded out of his shoulders as he wore a pair of headphones in his ears.
Perhaps the most alarming photograph included a zoomed-up shot of Kohberger striking a devilish grin.
In the image, Kohberger looked upward while flashing his top teeth and scrunching his face inward.
The stark photos of Kohberger's face are quite the opposite of what his victims saw when he entered the off-campus Moscow home of Mogen, Goncalves, Kernodle and their two surviving roommates, Dylan Mortensen and Bethany Funke.
Chapin was the boyfriend of Kernodle and had been sleeping in her bed when he was knifed by Kohberger.
Judge Calls Bryan Kohberger a 'Faceless Coward'
When receiving his official lifelong prison sentence last month, Judge Steven Hippler called Kohberger's actions an "unspeakable evil" as he recalled how, in the early hours of the morning on November 13, 2022, a "faceless coward breached the tranquility of six beautiful young people and senselessly slaughtered them, four of them" after he "slithered through that sliding glass" of their college home.
"Who committed this unspeakable evil was unknown for several weeks, but due to the killer’s incompetence and outstanding police work," Kohberger was caught "and now stands before the world and this court, unmasked," the judge continued. "This unfathomable and senseless act of evil has caused immeasurable pain and loss. No parent should ever have to bury their child. This is the greatest tragedy that can be inflicted upon a person."
"Parents who took their children to college in a truck filled with moving boxes had to bring them home in hearses lined with coffins," Hippler sorrowfully noted.