or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > True Crime > Bryan Kohberger
OK LogoTRUE CRIME NEWS

Bryan Kohberger Exposes Cut on His Finger in Disturbing Thirst Trap Selfies Taken After Murdering 4 Idaho College Students: See the Gross Photos

Split photo of Bryan Kohberger and his four murder victims.
Source: NewsNation; @kayleegoncalves/Instagram

Bryan Kohberger murdered four University of Idaho college students on November 13, 2022.

Profile Image

Sept. 10 2025, Published 11:51 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Article continues below advertisement

Bryan Kohberger hasn't publicly shown an ounce of remorse since murdering four Idaho college students in November 2022 — and the shirtless selfies he snapped after the slayings only further prove he's an emotionless killer.

Never-before-seen images of Kohberger obtained by NewsNation from the Latah County Sheriff's Office showcased him posing for thirst traps, as a cut could be seen on the knuckle of his ring finger.

While the photos weren't dated, the news outlet confirmed the pictures were taken at some point between the killings of Madison Mogen, Kaylee Goncalves, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin and when he was arrested in December 2022.

Article continues below advertisement

Bryan Kohberger Shirtless and Wounded in Disturbing Post-Murder Selfies

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Image of Bryan Kohberger was seen with a cut on his finger in a selfie taken after the murders.
Source: NewsNation

Bryan Kohberger was seen with a cut on his finger in a selfie taken after the murders.

The news publication suggested Kohberger may have gotten the wound while brutally stabbing the four young University of Idaho students to death, as Kernodle was found with several defense wounds and is believed to have intensely fought back against her killer.

In the selfies, Kohberger appeared completely unbothered by the fact that he just committed a quadruple homicide.

The photo showcasing a cut on Kohberger's knuckle featured the now-inmate holding up a two-finger salute and making a slightly squinted, serious face at the camera.

Article continues below advertisement

Image of the killer appeared emotionless as he flexed his muscles in the thirst traps.
Source: NewsNation

The killer appeared emotionless as he flexed his muscles in the thirst traps.

Another shirtless snap showcased Kohberger flexing his muscles and tightening his face while staring into the lens.

His collar bones protruded out of his shoulders as he wore a pair of headphones in his ears.

MORE ON:
Bryan Kohberger

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Image of Bryan Kohberger flashed a devilish grin in a weird zoomed-in photo.
Source: NewsNation

Bryan Kohberger flashed a devilish grin in a weird zoomed-in photo.

Perhaps the most alarming photograph included a zoomed-up shot of Kohberger striking a devilish grin.

In the image, Kohberger looked upward while flashing his top teeth and scrunching his face inward.

The stark photos of Kohberger's face are quite the opposite of what his victims saw when he entered the off-campus Moscow home of Mogen, Goncalves, Kernodle and their two surviving roommates, Dylan Mortensen and Bethany Funke.

Chapin was the boyfriend of Kernodle and had been sleeping in her bed when he was knifed by Kohberger.

Judge Calls Bryan Kohberger a 'Faceless Coward'

Image of Bryan Kohberger is serving four consecutive life sentences for the murders of four Idaho college students.
Source: MEGA

Bryan Kohberger is serving four consecutive life sentences for the murders of four Idaho college students.

When receiving his official lifelong prison sentence last month, Judge Steven Hippler called Kohberger's actions an "unspeakable evil" as he recalled how, in the early hours of the morning on November 13, 2022, a "faceless coward breached the tranquility of six beautiful young people and senselessly slaughtered them, four of them" after he "slithered through that sliding glass" of their college home.

"Who committed this unspeakable evil was unknown for several weeks, but due to the killer’s incompetence and outstanding police work," Kohberger was caught "and now stands before the world and this court, unmasked," the judge continued. "This unfathomable and senseless act of evil has caused immeasurable pain and loss. No parent should ever have to bury their child. This is the greatest tragedy that can be inflicted upon a person."

"Parents who took their children to college in a truck filled with moving boxes had to bring them home in hearses lined with coffins," Hippler sorrowfully noted.

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.