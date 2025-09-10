TRUE CRIME NEWS Bryan Kohberger Exposes Cut on His Finger in Disturbing Thirst Trap Selfies Taken After Murdering 4 Idaho College Students: See the Gross Photos Source: NewsNation; @kayleegoncalves/Instagram Bryan Kohberger murdered four University of Idaho college students on November 13, 2022. Rebecca Friedman Sept. 10 2025, Published 11:51 a.m. ET

Bryan Kohberger hasn't publicly shown an ounce of remorse since murdering four Idaho college students in November 2022 — and the shirtless selfies he snapped after the slayings only further prove he's an emotionless killer. Never-before-seen images of Kohberger obtained by NewsNation from the Latah County Sheriff's Office showcased him posing for thirst traps, as a cut could be seen on the knuckle of his ring finger. While the photos weren't dated, the news outlet confirmed the pictures were taken at some point between the killings of Madison Mogen, Kaylee Goncalves, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin and when he was arrested in December 2022.

Bryan Kohberger Shirtless and Wounded in Disturbing Post-Murder Selfies

Source: NewsNation Bryan Kohberger was seen with a cut on his finger in a selfie taken after the murders.

The news publication suggested Kohberger may have gotten the wound while brutally stabbing the four young University of Idaho students to death, as Kernodle was found with several defense wounds and is believed to have intensely fought back against her killer. In the selfies, Kohberger appeared completely unbothered by the fact that he just committed a quadruple homicide. The photo showcasing a cut on Kohberger's knuckle featured the now-inmate holding up a two-finger salute and making a slightly squinted, serious face at the camera.

Source: NewsNation The killer appeared emotionless as he flexed his muscles in the thirst traps.

Another shirtless snap showcased Kohberger flexing his muscles and tightening his face while staring into the lens. His collar bones protruded out of his shoulders as he wore a pair of headphones in his ears.

Source: NewsNation Bryan Kohberger flashed a devilish grin in a weird zoomed-in photo.

Perhaps the most alarming photograph included a zoomed-up shot of Kohberger striking a devilish grin. In the image, Kohberger looked upward while flashing his top teeth and scrunching his face inward. The stark photos of Kohberger's face are quite the opposite of what his victims saw when he entered the off-campus Moscow home of Mogen, Goncalves, Kernodle and their two surviving roommates, Dylan Mortensen and Bethany Funke. Chapin was the boyfriend of Kernodle and had been sleeping in her bed when he was knifed by Kohberger.

Judge Calls Bryan Kohberger a 'Faceless Coward'

Source: MEGA Bryan Kohberger is serving four consecutive life sentences for the murders of four Idaho college students.