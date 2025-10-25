Who Is Bryan Kohberger's Sister Amanda? 4 Things to Know
Amanda Kohberger Is One of Bryan's Siblings
Amanda Kohberger is one of the two sisters of Idaho murderer Bryan Kohberger.
Alongside their other sister, Melissa Kohberger, the three siblings were born and raised in eastern Pennsylvania's Pocono Mountains, according to CBS News. Their parents, Michael Kohberger Jr. and MaryAnn Kohberger, both worked at the Pleasant Valley School District for years.
While there is little information about them, The New York Post noted Amanda and Melissa lost their respective jobs following their brother's arrest in March 2023.
"We have fully cooperated with law enforcement agencies in an attempt to seek the truth and promote his presumption of innocence rather than judge unknown facts and make erroneous assumptions," the family said in a statement at the time. "There are no words that can adequately express the sadness we feel, and we pray each day for them."
Amanda Kohberger Made a Cameo in a Film
Amanda previously pursued a career as an actress and appeared in the 2011 thriller film Two Days Back.
"Five-year-old Emma follows a feral boy into the woods and is lost for two days. Remembering nothing of her ordeal, she avoids the woods, until seventeen years later when she accompanies a group of environmental students up a mountain to catch forestry students suspected of illegal foresting. Eventually, the groups join forces and Emma comes face to face with the dark mystery of her past," the synopsis on Prime Video reads.
Following the film's release, Amanda left the limelight and began working as a school counselor, per CBS News.
Amanda Kohberger Was Present During Bryan's Sentencing Hearing
On July 23, Amanda and Maryann appeared in court to support Bryan during his sentencing hearing.
A New York Times reporter noted the mom and daughter had emotional reactions to the proceedings, when the former criminology PhD student received four consecutive life sentences for the 2022 murders of University of Idaho students Madison Mogen, Kaylee Goncalves, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin.
The reporter said the matriarch was "shuddering at times and in one instance putting her head in her hands" during the hearing. The outlet also revealed Bryan ignored his mother and sister when he was escorted out of the court after learning about his fate.
Amanda Kohberger Was Included on the Prosecutor's Witness List
On June 30, Bryan accepted a plea deal, which got him out of a formal trial and avoided the death penalty. He pleaded guilty to burglary and four counts of first-degree murder on July 2 before he was sentenced to four consecutive life sentences for four counts of first-degree murder and 10 years in prison for the burglary charge on July 23.
"The loss this killer inflicted was not just the death of these people's children, siblings, grandchildren, as we've heard today, it has ripped a hole in their soul, destroying a special part of their very essence," District Court Judge Steven Hippler said after the sentencing.
Unsealed court documents on October 14, obtained by a news outlet, revealed Bryan agreed to enter a guilty plea days after prosecutors listed Amanda as a potential trial witness.
Amanda, who was also named on the defense's mitigation witness list, would have been called to testify if the case went to trial.