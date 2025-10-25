Who Is Bryan Kohberger's Sister Amanda? 4 Things to Know

Article continues below advertisement

Amanda Kohberger Is One of Bryan's Siblings

Source: MEGA Bryan Kohberger and his siblings were raised in Pennsylvania.

Amanda Kohberger is one of the two sisters of Idaho murderer Bryan Kohberger. Alongside their other sister, Melissa Kohberger, the three siblings were born and raised in eastern Pennsylvania's Pocono Mountains, according to CBS News. Their parents, Michael Kohberger Jr. and MaryAnn Kohberger, both worked at the Pleasant Valley School District for years. While there is little information about them, The New York Post noted Amanda and Melissa lost their respective jobs following their brother's arrest in March 2023. "We have fully cooperated with law enforcement agencies in an attempt to seek the truth and promote his presumption of innocence rather than judge unknown facts and make erroneous assumptions," the family said in a statement at the time. "There are no words that can adequately express the sadness we feel, and we pray each day for them."

Amanda Kohberger Made a Cameo in a Film

Source: MEGA Bryan Kohberger received four consecutive life sentences for the 2022 Idaho college student murders.

Amanda previously pursued a career as an actress and appeared in the 2011 thriller film Two Days Back. "Five-year-old Emma follows a feral boy into the woods and is lost for two days. Remembering nothing of her ordeal, she avoids the woods, until seventeen years later when she accompanies a group of environmental students up a mountain to catch forestry students suspected of illegal foresting. Eventually, the groups join forces and Emma comes face to face with the dark mystery of her past," the synopsis on Prime Video reads. Following the film's release, Amanda left the limelight and began working as a school counselor, per CBS News.

Amanda Kohberger Was Present During Bryan's Sentencing Hearing

Source: MEGA Bryan Kohberger ignored his mom and Amanda following his sentencing hearing.

On July 23, Amanda and Maryann appeared in court to support Bryan during his sentencing hearing. A New York Times reporter noted the mom and daughter had emotional reactions to the proceedings, when the former criminology PhD student received four consecutive life sentences for the 2022 murders of University of Idaho students Madison Mogen, Kaylee Goncalves, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin. The reporter said the matriarch was "shuddering at times and in one instance putting her head in her hands" during the hearing. The outlet also revealed Bryan ignored his mother and sister when he was escorted out of the court after learning about his fate.

Amanda Kohberger Was Included on the Prosecutor's Witness List

Source: MEGA Bryan Kohberger agreed to a plea deal after Amanda was added to the witness list.