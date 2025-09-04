TRUE CRIME NEWS Bryan Kohberger Claims He Was Diagnosed With 4 'Mental Health Disorders' Before Pleading Guilty to Disturbing Idaho Murders Source: MEGA Bryan Kohberger is serving four life prison sentences for the murders of four Idaho college students. Rebecca Friedman Sept. 4 2025, Published 11:19 a.m. ET

Bryan Kohberger said he had been diagnosed with four "mental health disorders" prior to pleading guilty to the 2022 murders of four University of Idaho students in July. The convicted killer filed court documents in July attesting his ability to accept a plea deal, claiming he was diagnosed with autism (level 1), OCD, ADHD and ARFID, an eating disorder, in February of this year. Kohberger claimed to have been taking just one prescription medication at the time, levothyroxine, which is used to treat hyperthyroidism — condition where the thyroid gland produces excessive thyroid hormones, leading to an overactive metabolism, per MedlinePlus.

Inside Bryan Kohberger's Mental Health Issues

Source: MEGA Bryan Kohberger claimed he was diagnosed with for 'mental health disorders' after the murders.

Level 1 autism is a form of autism spectrum disorder (ASD) that requires the least amount of support from others. Those diagnosed with level 1 autism may "have trouble interpreting social cues and maintaining relationships," according to Healthgrades. "People with this diagnosis usually understand and use full sentences but may have trouble in conversations. They also often have trouble with organization and switching between tasks," the website explained. Meanwhile, obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD) is a disorder "in which people have obsessions, which are recurring, unwanted and unpleasant thoughts, ideas, urges, or images," per Psychiatry.com.

Source: MEGA Bryan Kohberger brutally stabbed a group of college students to death in November 2022.

The intrusive thoughts can cause people with OCD to perform "compulsions" or repeated movements such as hand washing, cleaning, checking on things or counting. Attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) is most commonly diagnosed in children with trouble focusing, though adults who have "unstable relationships, poor work or school performance, low self-esteem, and other problems" could be diagnosed with the condition later in life, according to the Mayo Clinic. ARFID, or avoidant/restrictive food intake disorder, involves when an individual experiences "extremely limited eating or not eating certain foods" which can "lead to problems with growth, development and functioning in daily life," the Mayo Clinic detailed.

Bryan Kohberger Pleads Guilty to Murders of 4 Idaho College Students

Source: Latah County Prosecutor's Office Bryan Kohberger snapped an eerie selfie hours after the Idaho killings.

Despite coming forward about his apparent mental health issues, Kohberger ultimately confessed to the killings of Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin when pleaded guilty in July. The four Idaho college students were brutally stabbed to death during the early hours of the morning inside of their off-campus Moscow home. At the end of July, Kohberger received his official sentence — four consecutive life prison sentences without the possibility of parole, plus 10 years for burglary. The notorious killer is currently serving out his time in a solitary confinement cell located in the J block of the Idaho Maximum Security Institution. Inmates in solitary confinement at this jail may only leave their cell for 1 hour a day for outdoor recreation. They are provided a shower every other day.

Did Bryan Kohberger Have a Motive?

Source: MEGA; Instagram Four University of Idaho students were sleeping when Bryan Kohberger entered their home and murdered them.