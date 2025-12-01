TRUE CRIME NEWS Family of Bryan Kohberger's Victim Slam Lifetime Movie Stars for Prancing Around in Fake Blood on TikTok Source: @kayleegoncalves/instagram; @crimesandtheories/TikTok Haylie Hansen, who plays murder victim Kaylee Goncalves, allegedly shared a video of herself covered in fake blood. Allie Fasanella Dec. 1 2025, Published 2:33 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

The parents of one of Bryan Kohberger's murder victims are calling out the stars of Lifetime's upcoming movie about the tragic Idaho slaying. The forthcoming film, part of Lifetime’s "Ripped From the Headlines" series, spotlights the brutal November 2022 killings of four University of Idaho students: Kaylee Goncalves, 21, Madison Mogen, 21, Xana Kernodle, 20, and Ethan Chapin, 20. Steve and Kristi Goncalves have criticized the actors for "dancing around while still in costume," telling an outlet the movie's media manager should be fired.

Kaylee Goncalves' Parents Angered by the Lifetime Movie

Source: @crimesandtheories/TikTok Actors in the upcoming movie about the University of Idaho student killings posted videos of themselves having fun on set.

The actress playing their daughter, Haylie Hansen, reportedly shared a since-deleted TikTok video in which she and some of her costars could be seen prancing around in blood-stained clothes. Kaylee's parents also slammed the TV network for exploiting the tragedy, declaring in a statement: "Yes, the case is over. Yes, there is a story behind the case. Yes, Lifetime and its parent company are just trying to make a buck. Yes, the actors and actresses have shown poor taste." The statement continued, "Yes, we are hurt. Yes, we are disappointed. Yes, we miss Kaylee and Maddie every day! Yes, it has been less than six months since the case resolved. And yes, our emotions are still very raw.”

Petition to Have the Movie Stopped Is Logging Thousands of Signatures

Source: @crimesandtheories/TikTok The video of the actors dancing in their costumes was deleted.

The film is being produced by the same people behind 2023'sThe Murdaugh Murders, which covered the crimes of Alex Murdaugh, including the murders of his wife, Maggie, and son, Paul. A Change.org petition calling for the film to be stopped has already racked up more than 16,800 signatures. Emily Leontiy, who started the petition, wrote on the site: "The recent announcement of a movie about the tragic Idaho 4 murders has stirred deep emotions within our community and countless others."

Source: @kayleegoncalves/instagram Kaylee Goncalves' parents are disgusted by the upcoming movie.

"These were not just names in a headline; they were real people who had hopes, dreams, and futures that were unjustly snatched away," she continued. "Four individuals who I strongly relate to were senselessly murdered, and it is absolutely heartbreaking to think that their untimely demise is being transformed into entertainment." One person commented on the petition, writing, "Please stop this filming. The families have been through unimaginable pain. Their grief cannot be measured. We don't need a movie."

Source: mega; instagram Bryan Kohberger is serving four consecutive life sentences without the possibility of parole.