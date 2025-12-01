or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > True Crime > Bryan Kohberger
OK LogoTRUE CRIME NEWS

Family of Bryan Kohberger's Victim Slam Lifetime Movie Stars for Prancing Around in Fake Blood on TikTok

split photo of Kaylee Goncalves and Haylie Hansen
Source: @kayleegoncalves/instagram; @crimesandtheories/TikTok

Haylie Hansen, who plays murder victim Kaylee Goncalves, allegedly shared a video of herself covered in fake blood.

Dec. 1 2025, Published 2:33 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

The parents of one of Bryan Kohberger's murder victims are calling out the stars of Lifetime's upcoming movie about the tragic Idaho slaying.

The forthcoming film, part of Lifetime’s "Ripped From the Headlines" series, spotlights the brutal November 2022 killings of four University of Idaho students: Kaylee Goncalves, 21, Madison Mogen, 21, Xana Kernodle, 20, and Ethan Chapin, 20.

Steve and Kristi Goncalves have criticized the actors for "dancing around while still in costume," telling an outlet the movie's media manager should be fired.

Article continues below advertisement

Kaylee Goncalves' Parents Angered by the Lifetime Movie

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
image of Actors in the upcoming movie about the University of Idaho student killings posted videos of themselves having fun on set.
Source: @crimesandtheories/TikTok

Actors in the upcoming movie about the University of Idaho student killings posted videos of themselves having fun on set.

The actress playing their daughter, Haylie Hansen, reportedly shared a since-deleted TikTok video in which she and some of her costars could be seen prancing around in blood-stained clothes.

Kaylee's parents also slammed the TV network for exploiting the tragedy, declaring in a statement: "Yes, the case is over. Yes, there is a story behind the case. Yes, Lifetime and its parent company are just trying to make a buck. Yes, the actors and actresses have shown poor taste."

The statement continued, "Yes, we are hurt. Yes, we are disappointed. Yes, we miss Kaylee and Maddie every day! Yes, it has been less than six months since the case resolved. And yes, our emotions are still very raw.”

Article continues below advertisement

Petition to Have the Movie Stopped Is Logging Thousands of Signatures

image of The video of the actors dancing in their costumes was deleted.
Source: @crimesandtheories/TikTok

The video of the actors dancing in their costumes was deleted.

The film is being produced by the same people behind 2023'sThe Murdaugh Murders, which covered the crimes of Alex Murdaugh, including the murders of his wife, Maggie, and son, Paul.

A Change.org petition calling for the film to be stopped has already racked up more than 16,800 signatures.

Emily Leontiy, who started the petition, wrote on the site: "The recent announcement of a movie about the tragic Idaho 4 murders has stirred deep emotions within our community and countless others."

MORE ON:
Bryan Kohberger

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

image of Kaylee Goncalves' parents are disgusted by the upcoming movie.
Source: @kayleegoncalves/instagram

Kaylee Goncalves' parents are disgusted by the upcoming movie.

"These were not just names in a headline; they were real people who had hopes, dreams, and futures that were unjustly snatched away," she continued. "Four individuals who I strongly relate to were senselessly murdered, and it is absolutely heartbreaking to think that their untimely demise is being transformed into entertainment."

One person commented on the petition, writing, "Please stop this filming. The families have been through unimaginable pain. Their grief cannot be measured. We don't need a movie."

image of Bryan Kohberger is serving four consecutive life sentences without the possibility of parole.
Source: mega; instagram

Bryan Kohberger is serving four consecutive life sentences without the possibility of parole.

Bryan, a former PhD student of criminology at Washington State University, confessed to fatally stabbing the students in their off-campus house during the early morning hours of Sunday, November 13, 2022.

The 30-year-old quadruple murderer accepted a guilty plea deal on July 2 to avoid the death penalty.

The killer was subsequently sentenced on July 23 and moved from county jail to Idaho Maximum Security Institution. Kohberger is serving four consecutive life sentences without the possibility of parole.

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.