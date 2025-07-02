Bryan Kohberger Confesses to Murdering 4 University of Idaho Students, Avoids Death Penalty in Guilty Plea Deal

Bryan Kohberger owned up to the killings of four University of Idaho students.

On Wednesday, July 2, the former criminology student, 30, entered a plea deal in an Idaho courtroom more than two years after Kaylee Goncalves , 21, Madison Mogen , 21, Xana Kernodle , 20, and Ethan Chapin , 20, were brutally stabbed in the girls' off-campus Moscow home.

He initially refused to enter a plea during his arraignment in 2023, causing a judge to enter a not guilty plea on the suspect's behalf.

Kohberger stood in front of the court to inform the judge he was entering a guilty plea because he was guilty. He proceeded to outwardly confess to the murders of all four victims. The killer also pleaded guilty to a burglary charge.

As part of the deal, Kohberger will serve four consecutive life sentences for the murder charges and an additional 10 years for the burglary charge.The case is unable to be appealed by the defense.

While it was initially believed Kohberger would never be eligible for parole as part of the plea, the deal does not specifically state so.

If Kohberger did not enter the guilty plea deal, his trial would have kicked off as scheduled on August 18 — and would have put the death penalty on the table if he was convicted of any of the four murder charges in the state of Idaho.

Less than three months before his trial was set to begin, Kohberger’s lawyer Anne Taylor spoke with prosecutors about the possibility of a plea deal last week.